15-09-2026

Winners of Anniversary Baltic Sea Docs 30th Edition

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    RIGA: The project The Shepherd’s Son (Azerbaijan) directed by Nurlan Hasanli received the Baltic Sea Docs Award at the 30th edition of Baltic Sea Docs, held in Riga.

    A total of 26 projects were showcased and, for the first time, ARTE presented an award.

    The forum was attended by film sales agents, representatives of international TV broadcasters, festivals, and producers from across Europe and other parts of the world.

    Baltic Sea Docs 2026 was held 6–11 September 2026, organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia with support from Creative Europe - MEDIA, and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.

    WINNERS:

    Baltic Sea Docs Award:
    The Shepherd’s Son (Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Nurlan Hasanli

    ARTE European Talent Development Award:
    Two of Us (Lithuania)
    Directed by Jūratė Samulionytė

    BBposthouse Award
    Going Underground (Latvia, Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Armands Začs
    Produced by Mistrus Media
    Coproduced by Allfilm, Making Movies

    Sheffield DocFest Award:
    Lunatics (Finland)
    Directed by Saila Kivelä

    Movies That Matter Award:
    Two of Us (Lithuania)
    Directed by Jūratė Samulionytė

    IDFA & Baltic Sea Docs Collaboration Award
    Borderline (Estonia, Finland)
    Directed by Ville Seppänen, Johan Huimerind
    Produced by DOKFILM

    East Doc Platform Award:
    35 Letters (Poland)
    Directed by Zuzanna Solakiewicz

    TV3 Group Award:
    I See No Death (Ukraine, Latvia)
    Directed by Yevhen Titarenko
    Produced by Braha Production Company, Ego Media

    Click HERE for more information.

    Published in Latvia

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