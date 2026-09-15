Winners of Anniversary Baltic Sea Docs 30th Edition

A total of 26 projects were showcased and, for the first time, ARTE presented an award.
The forum was attended by film sales agents, representatives of international TV broadcasters, festivals, and producers from across Europe and other parts of the world.
Baltic Sea Docs 2026 was held 6–11 September 2026, organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia with support from Creative Europe - MEDIA, and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.
WINNERS:
Baltic Sea Docs Award:
The Shepherd’s Son (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Nurlan Hasanli
ARTE European Talent Development Award:
Two of Us (Lithuania)
Directed by Jūratė Samulionytė
BBposthouse Award
Going Underground (Latvia, Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Armands Začs
Produced by Mistrus Media
Coproduced by Allfilm, Making Movies
Sheffield DocFest Award:
Lunatics (Finland)
Directed by Saila Kivelä
Movies That Matter Award:
Two of Us (Lithuania)
Directed by Jūratė Samulionytė
IDFA & Baltic Sea Docs Collaboration Award
Borderline (Estonia, Finland)
Directed by Ville Seppänen, Johan Huimerind
Produced by DOKFILM
East Doc Platform Award:
35 Letters (Poland)
Directed by Zuzanna Solakiewicz
TV3 Group Award:
I See No Death (Ukraine, Latvia)
Directed by Yevhen Titarenko
Produced by Braha Production Company, Ego Media
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