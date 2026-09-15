Winners of Anniversary Baltic Sea Docs 30th Edition

RIGA: The project The Shepherd’s Son (Azerbaijan) directed by Nurlan Hasanli received the Baltic Sea Docs Award at the 30 th edition of Baltic Sea Docs , held in Riga.

A total of 26 projects were showcased and, for the first time, ARTE presented an award.

The forum was attended by film sales agents, representatives of international TV broadcasters, festivals, and producers from across Europe and other parts of the world.

Baltic Sea Docs 2026 was held 6–11 September 2026, organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia with support from Creative Europe - MEDIA, and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia.

WINNERS:

Baltic Sea Docs Award:

The Shepherd’s Son (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Nurlan Hasanli

ARTE European Talent Development Award:

Two of Us (Lithuania)

Directed by Jūratė Samulionytė

BBposthouse Award

Going Underground (Latvia, Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Armands Začs

Produced by Mistrus Media

Coproduced by Allfilm, Making Movies

Sheffield DocFest Award:

Lunatics (Finland)

Directed by Saila Kivelä



Movies That Matter Award:

Two of Us (Lithuania)

Directed by Jūratė Samulionytė

IDFA & Baltic Sea Docs Collaboration Award

Borderline (Estonia, Finland)

Directed by Ville Seppänen, Johan Huimerind

Produced by DOKFILM

East Doc Platform Award:

35 Letters (Poland)

Directed by Zuzanna Solakiewicz

TV3 Group Award:

I See No Death (Ukraine, Latvia)

Directed by Yevhen Titarenko

Produced by Braha Production Company, Ego Media

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