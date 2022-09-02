Tenth Baltic Pitching Forum Announces Selected Projects

VILNIUS: Twelve projects have been selected for the 10th edition of the Baltic Pitching Forum , set to take place in Vilnius 5 – 8 October 2022. The forum welcomes participants from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, alongside guest country Norway, and it will also provide open lectures on short film production, coproduction and sustainability.

The BPF Panel will award two short film projects (from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) with participant rights to the European Short Film Co-production Forum Euro Connection within the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, and the Talents and Shorts Film Market (TSFM) and its Pitching Session “You Only Pitch Twice”.

The Baltic Producers Jury will select the Best Short Film Project and award it with Baltic Producers MEDIA Award and 1,000 EUR cash prize.

The Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts” in partnership with the Riga International Film Festival, the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS, PÖFF Shorts and the Estonian Short Film Center ShortEst.