Lithuanian War Drama The Flood Won’t Come Hits Domestic Cinemas

VILNIUS. The war drama The Flood Won’t Come / Tvano nebus directed by Marat Sargsyan will be released in Lithuania by CinemaAds on 19 August 2022. The film was produced by Ieva Norvilienė through Tremora and it was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre .

Lithuanian director with Armenian origin Marat Sargsyan’s debut feature premiered in Venice Critics’ Week in 2020. Afterwards it was also selected for the Santa Barbara, Istanbul, Yerevan, Tallinn Black Nights, Transilvania and Taiwan festivals, among others.

Starring popular Lithuanian actor Valentinas Masalskis, The Flood Won’t Come follows a well-known colonel/war consultant who returns to his country when a civil war breaks out. The Colonel is old and tired of war, and he can’t change anything any longer. He simply wants an honourable way out and to remain a hero in the eyes of future generations. But the dream of a peaceful reality is impossible.

„The film contains a lot of my personal experience that I have accumulated in various ways“, Marat Sargsyan said in a statement.

The cast includes Sigitas Račkys, Remigijus Vilkaitis and Daumantas Ciunis.

Paris-based Reel Suspects is handling the sales.