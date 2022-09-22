PRODUCTION: Lithuanian Directors Duo Lina Lūžytė and Nerijus Milerius Shoot Debut Feature Jōhatsu

VILNIUS: Film director Lina Lūžytė and philosopher & film director Nerijus Milerius make their debut as a directors duo with feature drama Jōhatsu, which is currently shooting as a Lithuanian/Latvian/French coproduction. Uljana Kim is producing.

Jōhatsu is a story about Lina, a 35-year-old woman working in the Vilnius‘ morgue. One day something strange happens, when Lina takes a woman to recognise her husband who has died in an explosion. The woman confirms it was her husband, but she acts so strange that it makes Lina think she is lying. Lina takes some days off from work and, just like a real detective, she starts following scarce cues. However, she soon realises that she is not so much interested to find the missing man as she becomes more enthralled by the very idea of disappearance.

Lina Lužytė and Nerijus Milerius penned the script. The cast consists of: Žygimantė Jakštaitė,Valentinas Krulikovskis, Laurynas Jurgelis, Mindaugas Papingis, Dainius Gavenonis, Rasa Samuolytė, Martynas Nedzinskis and Aleksas Kazanavičius.

The film is produced by Uljana Kim through Studio Uljana Kim in coproduction with Roberts Vinovskis through Latvia‘s Studio Locomotive https://locomotive.lv and Christophe Audeguis through France‘s the cup of tea.

The Lithuanian Film Centre and the national broadcaster LRT are supporting the project.

The main filming locations are Vilnius and Klaipėda. The first phase of shooting was held in August-September 2022, and the next phase is due for November 2022. In all, there are 27 shooting days.

Johatsu is planned to be completed in 2023. Distributor and sales agent are not yet known.

Production Information:

Producer:

Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania)

Coproducers:

Studio Locomotive (Latvia)

the cup of tea (France)

Credits:

Directors: Lina Lūžytė, Nerijus Milerius

Scriptwriters: Lina Lūžytė, Nerijus Milerius

DoP: Vytautas Katkus

Production designer: Ieva Rojūtė

Costume designer: Rūta Sakalauskaitė

Sound designer: Saulius Urbanavičius

Cast: Žygimantė Jakštaitė,Valentinas Krulikovskis, Laurynas Jurgelis,

Mindaugas Papingis, Dainius Gavenonis, Rasa Samuolytė, Martynas Nedzinskis,

Aleksas Kazanavičius