VILNIUS: The French outfit Totem Films has acquired Marija Kavtaradze’s sophomore feature Slow ahead of its premiere in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition 2023.

The film produced by Marija Razgutė through Lithuanian M-Films in coproduction with Spanish Frida Films and Swedish Garagefilms is a love story between a sign language interpreter and a dancer.

Greta Grinevičiūtė and Kęstutis Cicėnas play the main characters.

Slow will be released in Lithuanian cinemas by the end of 2023.