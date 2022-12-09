PRODUCTION: Tomas Vengris in Postproduction with Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius

Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius omas Vengris

VILNIUS: Lithuanian/ American filmmaker Tomas Vengris is currently in postproduction with his sophomore feature Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius / Penkios su puse meilės istorijos, nutikusios viename Vilniaus bute, which is estimated to be released in 2023. The film is a Lithuanian/Irish/Latvian coproduction.

Five guests experience a crisis of love in an Airbnb in Vilnius, unaware of the stories that have transpired within the same walls and under the same bedsheets. Between each episode, the quiet cleaning lady, Jolanta, arrives to wipe away the evidence of their joys and tragedies, while her own silent love story unfolds.

Tomas Vengris penned the script together with Tatia Rosenthal, and the main cast includes Velta Žygure, Vidas Petkeviičius, Jonas Braškys, Valene Kane and Alison Oliver.

The film is produced by Uljana Kim through Lithuanian Studio Uljana Kim and coproduced by Alicia Ni Grhaine through Irish Tiger Darling Production and Roberts Vinovskis through Latvian Studio Locomotive.

The project received financial support from the Lithuanian Film Centre, Eurimages, Screen Ireland, the National Film Centre of Latvia, and the Lithuanian Radio and Television Group. The total budget is approximately 1.5 m EUR.

The shooting took place in Vilnius in the autumn of 2021 and in the spring of 2022. In all, there were 32 shooting days.

Tomas Vengris received a BA from Columbia University and completed his MFA in directing at the American Film Institute in Los Angeles. His directorial debut Motherland / Gimtinė (2019), a Lithuanian/Latvian/German/Greek coproduction produced by Studio Uljana Kim and coproduced by Studio Locomotive, Heimat Hafen Films, and Faliro House, won the European Audience Award at the ArteKino Film Festival as well as Best Film in the Baltic Competition at the Tallinn Black Nights IFF.

Tomas Vengris has also worked as an editor for internationally acclaimed writer/directors including Terrence Malick, Kelly Reichardt and Lena Dunham.

Production Information:

Producer:

Studio Uljana Kim (Lithuania)

Coproducers:

Studio Locomotive (Latvia)

Tiger Darling Production (Ireland)

Credits:

Director: Tomas Vengris

Scriptwriters: Tomas Vengris, Tatia Rosenthal

DoP: Jurgis Kmins

Production designer: Sigita Šimkūnaitė

Costume designer: Liene Dobraja

Sound designer: Julius Grigelionis

Cast: Velta Žygure, Vidas Petkeviičius, Jonas Braškys, Valene Kane, Alison Oliver, Ieva Andrejevaitė, Šarūnas Datenis, Marijus Mažūnas