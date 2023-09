VILNIUS: FNE correspondent and film researcher Alexander Gabelia spoke to Ona Kotryna Dikavičiūtė and Eglė Maceinaitė, film programmers of the Vilnius Documentary Film Festival ( VDFF ), about the general goals and activities of the festival and its projects. The 20th edition is held from 21 September to 1 October 2023.

Founded in 2004, the Vilnius Documentary Film Festival proudly holds the title of the longest-running international documentary film festival in the Baltic States and the only festival in Lithuania dedicated exclusively to creative documentaries.

Click HERE for the festival’s full programme.

Click HERE for the preliminary programme of the International Conference Personal Perspective and Essayistic Form in Non-Fiction Film.

Click HERE for the podcast.