Winners of 11th Baltic Pitching Forum Announced

VILNIUS: The 11th edition of the Baltic Pitching Forum has announced its winners after 12 projects from Baltic and Greek talents were pitched in front of two panels of international film experts.

It has been the first time when the Forum has invited a guest country (Greece) that is located out of the Baltic Sea region.

The Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts” in partnership with the Riga International Film Festival, the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS, and PÖFF Shorts, with support from the Lithuanian Council for Culture.

The project is also supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Nordic-Baltic Mobility Programme for Culture, the Audiovisual Works Copyright Association “AVAKA” and the Vilnius City Municipality.

The 12th Baltic Pitching Forum will take place on 8-11 October 2024.

Click HERE to see the winners.