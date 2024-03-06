FESTIVALS: Kino Pavasaris 2024 Announces Lineup

The festival will screen over 100 films grouped not only in the traditional competitive and non-competitive sections, but also in new sections such as Dreskodas and Midnight Screams.
The UK/USA/Polish coproduction The Zone of Interest directed by Jonathan Glazer, produced by A24 in coproduction with Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions, will open the festival.
Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 24 – 27 March 2024.
The festival is partially financed by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Vilnius City Municipality and Creative Europe MEDIA.
International Competition:
Creature (Spain)
Directed by Elena Martin Gimeno
Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)
Directed by Una Gunjak
Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset
Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton Sarajevo, Film Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages
Ivo (Germany)
Directed by Eva Trobisch
In the Rearview (Poland, Ukraine, France)
Directed by Maciek Hamela
Produced by Affinity Cine, ImpaktFilm
Coproduced by SaNoSi Productions
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Hoard (UK)
Directed by Luna Carmoon
Home (Portugal)
Directed by Leonor Teles
Omen (Belgium, the Netherlands, the Democratic Republic of Congo, France, South Africa)
Directed by Baloji
Paradise Is Burning (Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Finland)
Directed by Mika Gustafson
Forever-Forever (Ukraine, the Netherlands)
Directed by Anna Buriachkova
Hounds (Morocco, France, Belgium, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
Directed by Kamal Lazraq