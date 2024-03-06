06-03-2024

FESTIVALS: Kino Pavasaris 2024 Announces Lineup

    Excursion by Una Gunjak Excursion by Una Gunjak credit: SCCApro.ba

    VILNIUS: Excursion by Bosnian director Una Gunjak and In the Rearview by Polish director Maciek Hamela are among the ten titles selected for the International Competition of the 29th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris, which will be held 14 – 27 March 2024.

    The festival will screen over 100 films grouped not only in the traditional competitive and non-competitive sections, but also in new sections such as Dreskodas and Midnight Screams.

    The UK/USA/Polish coproduction The Zone of Interest directed by Jonathan Glazer, produced by A24 in coproduction with Extreme Emotions, Film Four and House Productions, will open the festival.

    Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry segment of the festival, will be held 24 – 27 March 2024.

    The festival is partially financed by the Lithuanian Film Centre, Vilnius City Municipality and Creative Europe MEDIA.

    International Competition:

    Creature (Spain)
    Directed by Elena Martin Gimeno

    Excursion / Ekskurzija (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Croatia, Norway, France)
    Directed by Una Gunjak
    Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik, Nukleus Film, Mer Film, Salaud Morisset
    Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Canton SarajevoFilm Fund Sarajevo, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Sorfond, Film Center Serbia, Hubert Bals Fund, Eurimages

    Ivo (Germany)
    Directed by Eva Trobisch

    In the Rearview (Poland, Ukraine, France)
    Directed by Maciek Hamela
    Produced by Affinity Cine, ImpaktFilm
    Coproduced by SaNoSi Productions
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Hoard (UK)
    Directed by Luna Carmoon

    Home (Portugal)
    Directed by Leonor Teles

    Omen (Belgium, the Netherlands, the Democratic Republic of Congo, France, South Africa)
    Directed by Baloji

    Paradise Is Burning (Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Finland)
    Directed by Mika Gustafson

    Forever-Forever (Ukraine, the Netherlands)
    Directed by Anna Buriachkova

    Hounds (Morocco, France, Belgium, Qatar, Saudi Arabia)
    Directed by Kamal Lazraq

