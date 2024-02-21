PRODUCTION: Urtė Oettinger Preps Lithuanian Animation Series BFF

VILNIUS: The Lithuanian animation film director/writer/painter Urtė Oettinger is currently in preparation with her 26 episode x 11 minute comedy animation series BFF, whose production will start in the second half of 2024.

Set in a world of anthropomorphic animals and aiming at a 5–8-year-old audience, BFF depicts the challenges of everyday life and the importance of empathy and belonging. The main characters are the clumsy bear Ben, the enthusiastic squirrel Frida and the cool cat Freddie. Despite their social and family differences, the trio love spending time with each other.

“BFF is a 2D animated series about true friendship and different families. Three best friends find themselves in unexpected adventures solving different problems in their lives. Whether it is overcoming one’s fears or regaining the trust of the family, there is no right or wrong, there is only learning by doing. And there is no better way to learn things than learning together with your friends”, Urtė Oettinger told FNE.

For the director, who is also a mother, it was important to show a real, true friendship. “As a mother of two young children, I watch a lot of animated series and I've noticed that there are the ones that make my children irritable and impatient for more, and the ones that make them empathise with the story and want to ask questions. No doubt my dream is to create series that kids would relate to and evolve emotionally while watching. To do so, I wish to make enjoyable content with meaningful stories and multilayer characters”, Urtė Oettinger added.

Agnė Adomėnė is producing through Lithuania’s Art Shot. The project received development support from the Lithuanian Film Centre and Creative Europe Media in 2020-2022, and production support from the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Lithuanian TAX Incentive and the Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) in 2023.

The total budget is 1.8 m EUR.

Urtė Oettinger is a graduate of the Estonian Academy of Arts. She experiments with different animation techniques, including stop motion, rotoscoping, hand drawn and painted animation. She is a member of the Lithuanian Film Academy and Danish Animation Union.

Production Information:

Producer:

Art Shot (Lithuania)

Agnė Adomėnė:

Credits:

Director: Urtė Oettinger

Screenwriters: Marija Kavtaradzė, Titas Laucius

Character design: Marija Puškovaitė

Background design: Gediminas Skyrius