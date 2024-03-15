15-03-2024

SMART7 Competition Announces Films Selected for Its 2nd Edition

    VILNIUS: The SMART7 network has announced its selection of European films which will tour seven film festivals across Europe in 2024. SMART7 includes festivals from Poland (mbank New Horizons IFF), Iceland (Reykjavik IFF), Portugal (IndieLisboa IFF), Romania (Transilvania IFF), Spain (FILMADRID IFF), Greece (Thessaloniki IFF) and Lithuania (Kino Pavasaris).

    The tour starts at the 29th Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris (14 – 27 March 2024).

    Click HERE to see the selected films.

