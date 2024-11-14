ArtTech Forum Lithuania 2024 to Be Held in Vilnius

The forum will focus on a wide range of topics to better understand the junction of technology and art, and it will feature an engaging programme packed with expert-led presentations and discussions by international and Lithuanian visionaries, along with free technology workshops on the day prior.
ArtTech Forum Lithuania is co-funded by the Lithuanian Council for Culture and the City of Vilnius, and it is organised by ArtTech Agency in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Lithuania, Baltic Film & Creative Tech Cluster, the Lithuanian Creative Europe Office, and AGATA (Lithuanian Neighbouring Rights Association).