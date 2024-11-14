ArtTech Forum Lithuania 2024 to Be Held in Vilnius

VILNIUS: The second edition of ArtTech Forum Lithuania , announced for 29 November 2024 at Cyber City Vilnius, will gather cultural leaders, innovators from the creative industries, technology specialists, and business professionals exploring how the fusion of art and technology can drive innovation and create sustainable value.

The forum will focus on a wide range of topics to better understand the junction of technology and art, and it will feature an engaging programme packed with expert-led presentations and discussions by international and Lithuanian visionaries, along with free technology workshops on the day prior.

​ArtTech Forum Lithuania is co-funded by the Lithuanian Council for Culture and the City of Vilnius, and it is organised by ArtTech Agency in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Lithuania, Baltic Film & Creative Tech Cluster, the Lithuanian Creative Europe Office, and AGATA (Lithuanian Neighbouring Rights Association).