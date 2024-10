VILNIUS: The Vilnius Short Film Festival has been included by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on its list of film festivals qualifying for Oscar consideration.

The winner of its Grand Prix will become eligible for an Oscar nomination. Both competitions of the festival (international and national) are eligible for the Grand Prix.

The Vilnius Short Film Festival is the only short film festival in Lithuania. Its 18th edition will be held 15 – 21 January 2025.