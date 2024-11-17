Lithuanian Film Centre Backs Anniversary of European Convention on Cinematographic Coproduction

STRASBOURG: Eurimages and the Lithuanian Film Centre , in association with the European Audiovisual Observatory (EAO), celebrated the 30th anniversary of the entry into force of the European Convention on Cinematographic Coproduction at a conference held at the Council of Europe, Palais de l’Europe in Strasbourg.

The event was held under the auspices of the Lithuanian Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. It brought together influential figures from the European film industry, including Eurimages President Catherine Trautmann, Dariusz Jabłoński, founder and CEO of Polish Apple Film Production, Edith Sepp, CEO of the Estonian Film Institute, Lithuanian producers Marija Razgutė (M-Films) and Uljana Kim (Studio Uljana Kim), and Pauline Durand-Vialle, CEO of FERA, among others.

The conference was held on 5 November 2024.