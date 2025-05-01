Great Success for A Better Man at Canneseries 2025

CANNES: The Norwegian/Lithuanian coproduction A Better Man by Thomas Seeberg Torjussen received the Best Series Award and Best Performance (for Anders Baasmo) at Canneseries (24 – 29 April 2025).

Additionally, it received the High School Award for Best Series.

A Better Man had its world premiere at Cannes’s Grand Auditorium Louis Lumière in attendance of cast and crew on 27 April 2025.

The 4 x 60 min limited series produced by Maipo Film in collaboration with ARTBOX for NRK in coproduction with ZDFneo, follows a Norwegian internet troll with misogynistic tendencies who, after having his identity revealed, must present himself as a woman, unexpectedly opening his eyes to gender bias.

Beta Film is handling the sales.