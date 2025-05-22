Comic Con Baltics 2025 Starts in Vilnius Today

VILNIUS: The 9th edition of “ Comic Con Baltics 2025 sponsored by Samsung ” (23 – 25 May 2025) will place a special spotlight on one of the region’s most important gaming and tech events, Baltics Gaming Expo 2025.

The event hosted by the Litexpo Exhibition Centre is a key platform for developers, esports professionals, and those eager to be among the first to explore the latest technologies.

The festival also includes a Meet Lithuanian Film Industry programme, the traditional international Cosplay competition and, for the first time, a K-Pop dance competition.

Among the guests who have confirmed their attendance are Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl), Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Roger Clark and Rob Wiethoff from the iconic Red Dead Redemption 2, Ned Luke and Shawn Fonteno from the GTA V universe, among others

“Comic Con Baltics 2025 sponsored by Samsung” is the premier new-generation entertainment festival in the region. It is funded by the Vilnius City Municipality.