PRODUCTION: Janicke Askevold Explores Single Motherhood in Norwegian/Latvian/Lithuanian Drama Solomamma

VILNIUS: Norwegian director Janicke Askevold is currently in postproduction with her feature film Solomamma, a coproduction between Norway, Latvia and Lithuania, set to be released in 2025.

Edith (40) is a curiosity-driven journalist, who decides to embark on single motherhood by sperm donor. However, the challenges of solo parenting prove to be more daunting than anticipated, and she fears that she is not enough for her son. When the identity of the donor unexpectedly surfaces, Edith decides to seek him out under the false pretense of doing an interview with him on his tech company, thereby shaking up not only her own life and emotions but also those of everyone around her.

“Solomamma is a bold and emotionally layered film that explores the realities of single motherhood with both vulnerability and wit. It’s both emotionally engaging and narratively exciting, raising questions about parenthood, identity, and human connection in unexpected ways. As Lithuanian coproducers, we were proud to contribute creatively and musically, with our composers Paulius Kilbauskas and Vygintas Kisevičius, in crafting a nuanced and atmospheric score. In Lithuania, single motherhood by sperm donor is not legally available to unmarried women, which makes the film especially thought-provoking for our local audience. This project has been an inspiring example of meaningful international collaboration, and we’re excited to see it resonate widely”, Lithuanian producer Viktorija Rimkutė told FNE.

Solomamma is produced by Rebekka Rognøy, Magnus Albertsen and Gary Cranner through Norwegian Bacon Pictures Oslo and Danish Bacon Pictures Copenhagen, Gints Grube and Inese Boka-Grube through Latvian Mistrus Media, Gabilja Siurbyte and Viktorija Rimkute through Lithuanian Dansu, and Jani Pösö through Finish company It’s Alive Films.

The project was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the National Film Centre of Latvia, med støtte fra, Norsk Filminstitutt, Norsk Filminstitutt and YLE, in partnership with Post Control Helsinki and Norsk Filminstitutt.

The total budget is 1,266,454 EUR.

The principal photography took place in Oslo (Norway) from 6 September to 10 October 2024.

Scanbox will release the film in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland. PLAYTIME has the rights for the rest of the world except for Latvia and Lithuania where the coproducers hold the distribution rights and can make agreements with local distributors.

Production Information:

Producer:

Bacon Pictures Oslo (Norway)

Coproducers:

Mistrus Media (Latvia)

Dansu (Lithuania)

It’s Alive Films (Finland)

Credits:

Director: Janicke Askevold

Screenwriters: Jørgen Færøy Flasnes, Mads Stegger, Janicke Askevold

Composers: Paulius Kilbauskas, Vygintas Kisevičius, Kārlis Auzāns

DoP: Torjus Thesen

Editor: Patrick Larsgaard

Sound: Bent Holm

Production designer: Mette Haukeland

Cast: Lisa Loven Kongsli, Herbert Nordrum, Celine Engebrightsen