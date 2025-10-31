European Film Forum Scanorama 2025 Ready to Take Off in Vilnius

The second competitive programme, European Flashes, will present short films.
Alongside its traditional sidebar sections, the festival is launching Without Borders, aiming at expanding the boundaries of European cinema.
The list of domestic premieres includes the documentaries Old Man’s Journeys / Senio keliones by Nerijus Milerius, and Grandfathe by Vytautas Oškinis, the debut feature Tabasco by Andrius Žemaitis running in the main competition, and, last but not least, the latest documentary by Šarūnas Bartas, Laguna, an essay dedicated to the memory of her daughter, Ina Marija Bartaitė.
Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason's feature film The Love That Remains will open the festival, and the Polish/Lithuanian found footage documentary Trains / Pociagi directed by Maciej J. Drygas will close it.
Feature Film Competition:
About a Hero (Denmark, Germany, USA)
Directed by Piotr Winiewicz
How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World (Austria)
Directed by Florian Pochlatko
Kyuka: Before Summer’s End / Κιούκα Πριν το τέλος του καλοκαιριού (Greece)
Directed by Kostis Charamountanis
Little Loves / Los pequeños amores (Spain, France)
Directed by Cecila Rico Clavellino
No Sleep Till (USA, Switzerland)
Directed by Alexandra Simpson
Redoubt / Värn (Sweden)
Directed by John Skoog
Special Operation / Spetsialna operatsiia (Lithuania, Ukraine)
Directed by Oleksiy Radyinski
Tabasco (Lithuania)
Directed by Andrius Žemaitis
Produced by Electron Transition
That Summer in Paris / Le rendez-vous de l’été (France)
Directed by Valentine Cidac
Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Stefan Đorđević
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart, Staragara
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film