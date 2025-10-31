European Film Forum Scanorama 2025 Ready to Take Off in Vilnius

VILNIUS: Ten titles including narrative films and hybrid forms have been selected for the main competition of the European Film Forum Scanorama , which will be held in Vilnius 6 – 23 November 2025.

The second competitive programme, European Flashes, will present short films.

Alongside its traditional sidebar sections, the festival is launching Without Borders, aiming at expanding the boundaries of European cinema.

The list of domestic premieres includes the documentaries Old Man’s Journeys / Senio keliones by Nerijus Milerius, and Grandfathe by Vytautas Oškinis, the debut feature Tabasco by Andrius Žemaitis running in the main competition, and, last but not least, the latest documentary by Šarūnas Bartas, Laguna, an essay dedicated to the memory of her daughter, Ina Marija Bartaitė.

Icelandic director Hlynur Pálmason's feature film The Love That Remains will open the festival, and the Polish/Lithuanian found footage documentary Trains / Pociagi directed by Maciej J. Drygas will close it.

Feature Film Competition:

About a Hero (Denmark, Germany, USA)

Directed by Piotr Winiewicz

How to Be Normal and the Oddness of the Other World (Austria)

Directed by Florian Pochlatko

Kyuka: Before Summer’s End / Κιούκα Πριν το τέλος του καλοκαιριού (Greece)

Directed by Kostis Charamountanis

Little Loves / Los pequeños amores (Spain, France)

Directed by Cecila Rico Clavellino

No Sleep Till (USA, Switzerland)

Directed by Alexandra Simpson

Redoubt / Värn (Sweden)

Directed by John Skoog

Special Operation / Spetsialna operatsiia (Lithuania, Ukraine)

Directed by Oleksiy Radyinski

Tabasco (Lithuania)

Directed by Andrius Žemaitis

Produced by Electron Transition

That Summer in Paris / Le rendez-vous de l’été (France)

Directed by Valentine Cidac

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart, Staragara

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film