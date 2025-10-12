Winners of 13th Baltic Pitching Forum

VILNIUS: All the 12 short film projects from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the guest country Hungary, selected for the 13th Baltic Pitching Forum ( BPF , 7 -10 October 2025), were pitched in Vilnius before international film experts - BPF Panel and Baltic Producers Jury. The winners were announced.

This year, the Baltic Pitching Forum introduced a new prize, Riga IFF Award that grants one project the invitation to the SHORT RIGA Test Screenings event in 2026 or 2027, depending on the project’s timeline. For the second year in a row, one project received the Up Records Sound Post-Production Award, established by the Vilnius-based Up Records studio.

The 14th edition of the Baltic Pitching Forum will take place on 6 – 9 October 2026.

Baltic Pitching Forum is organised by the Lithuanian Short Film Agency “Lithuanian Shorts”, and financed by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Vilnius City Municipality, Audiovisual Works Copyright Association “AVAKA” and Baltisches Haus. The associated partners include the Riga International Short Film Festival 2ANNAS, Riga International Film Festival, Latvian Short Film Agency and PÖFF Shorts (Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival).

Its partners include Creative Europe - MEDIA Desks in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Italian Short Film Center, Estonian Film Institute, and Friss Hús Budapest International Short Film Festival.

