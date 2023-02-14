FNE at Berlinale 2023: Macedonian Cinema in Berlin

The coming of age fantasy drama M directed by Vardan Tozija (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France), Cvetanovski's crime thriller The Business of Pleasure / Denotnazenata (North Macedonia) and Macedonian/Serbian coproduction Things Unsaid / Preeksponirano directed by first time director Eleonora Veninova will be presented at EFM.
17 February 2023 | 5:45 pm | CinemaxX 16
The Business of Pleasure (North Macedonia)
Directed by Goce Cvetanovski
Produced by White River Films (MK), City Star production (MK)
Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
18 February 2023 | 3:30 pm | CinemaxX 18
M (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France)
Directed by Vardan Tozija
Produced by Focus Pocus Films (MK)
Coproduced by 4 Film (HR), In My Country Post Productions (XK), Les Contes Modernes (FR), Wady Films (LU)
Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
16-21 February 2023 | The Open Reel lineup / MGB 03C6 Italian Pavillon
Things Unsaid (North Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Eleonora Veninova
Produced by DNF Films (MK)
Coproduced by Lilit (RS)
Contact:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
The latest edition of the Film catalogue can be found here.