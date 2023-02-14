14-02-2023

FNE at Berlinale 2023: Macedonian Cinema in Berlin

By North Macedonia Film Agency
    M by Vardan Tozija M by Vardan Tozija credit: Focus Pocus

    BERLIN: Some of the latest Macedonian films will be presented at the Berlinale European Film Market (16 – 22 February 2023), bringing these new productions to the attention of film professionals, co-producers and festival selectors.

    The coming of age fantasy drama M directed by Vardan Tozija (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France), Cvetanovski's crime thriller The Business of Pleasure / Denotnazenata (North Macedonia) and Macedonian/Serbian coproduction Things Unsaid / Preeksponirano directed by first time director Eleonora Veninova will be presented at EFM.

    17 February 2023 | 5:45 pm | CinemaxX 16

    The Business of Pleasure (North Macedonia)

    Directed by Goce Cvetanovski
    Produced by White River Films (MK), City Star production (MK)

    Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    18 February 2023 | 3:30 pm | CinemaxX 18

    M (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France)

    Directed by Vardan Tozija

    Produced by Focus Pocus Films (MK)
    Coproduced by 4 Film (HR), In My Country Post Productions (XK), Les Contes Modernes (FR), Wady Films (LU)

    Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    16-21 February 2023 | The Open Reel lineup / MGB 03C6 Italian Pavillon

    Things Unsaid (North Macedonia, Serbia)

    Directed by Eleonora Veninova
    Produced by DNF Films (MK)
    Coproduced by Lilit (RS)

    Contact:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

    The latest edition of the Film catalogue can be found here.

