FNE at Berlinale 2023: Macedonian Cinema in Berlin

BERLIN: Some of the latest Macedonian films will be presented at the Berlinale European Film Market (16 – 22 February 2023), bringing these new productions to the attention of film professionals, co-producers and festival selectors.

The coming of age fantasy drama M directed by Vardan Tozija (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France), Cvetanovski's crime thriller The Business of Pleasure / Denotnazenata (North Macedonia) and Macedonian/Serbian coproduction Things Unsaid / Preeksponirano directed by first time director Eleonora Veninova will be presented at EFM.

17 February 2023 | 5:45 pm | CinemaxX 16

The Business of Pleasure (North Macedonia)

Directed by Goce Cvetanovski

Produced by White River Films (MK), City Star production (MK)

Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

18 February 2023 | 3:30 pm | CinemaxX 18

M (North Macedonia, Croatia, Kosovo, France)

Directed by Vardan Tozija

Produced by Focus Pocus Films (MK)

Coproduced by 4 Film (HR), In My Country Post Productions (XK), Les Contes Modernes (FR), Wady Films (LU)

Contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

16-21 February 2023 | The Open Reel lineup / MGB 03C6 Italian Pavillon

Things Unsaid (North Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Eleonora Veninova

Produced by DNF Films (MK)

Coproduced by Lilit (RS)

Contact:This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The latest edition of the Film catalogue can be found here.