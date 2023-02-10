Princ Films Acquires Goce Cvetanovski's The Business of Pleasure

SKOPJE: US sales and distribution company Princ Films has acquired worldwide rights, excluding North Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo, to Macedonian director Goce Cvetanovski's crime thriller The Business of Pleasure / Denotnazenata , which it is introducing to buyers at the Berlinale European Film Market (16 – 22 February 2023).

The film has a market screening from 17:45 CET on 17 February 2023 at CinemaxX 16.

Cvetanovski's debut feature revolves around the journalist Eleni, who is obsessed with the disappearance of her best friend who became a victim of sex trafficking, and who plots an undercover operation in order to expose the criminal network. But as her accomplices draw closer to the boss, the situation gets out of control and they struggle to get out alive.

The cast is led by Slagjana Vujosevic, Musa Isufi and Katerina Kocevska

Fejmi Daut, one of the DoPs of the double Oscar nominee Honeyland / Medenazemja by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov (produced by Tris Films), lensed the film.

The Business of Pleasure was produced by Goce Cvetanovski through White River Films aka Makedonska krepost, along with Driton Ramadani and Bogdan Joncevski from City Star production. The film was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.

White River Films will release the film domestically by the end of 2023.