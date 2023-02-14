New Europe Film Sales Acquires Goran Stolevski’s Housekeeping For Beginners Ahead of Berlinale EFM 2023

SKOPJE: The upcoming drama Housekeeping for Beginners from Australian-Macedonian director Goran Stolevski has been picked up by Jan Naszewski’s Warsaw-based sales outlet New Europe Film Sales , which will present it at the Berlinale European Film Market (16 – 22 February 2023).

The film is about an unmaternal, gay woman in modern Macedonia, whose partner dies, leaving behind two children she is reluctantly obliged to raise.

Housekeeping for Beginners is produced by Marija Dimitrova through Macedonian List Production in coproduction with Klaudia Smieja-Rostworowska and Beata Rzeźniczek through Polish Madants, Ankica Jurić Tilić through Croatian Kinorama, Milan Stojanovic through Serbian Sense Production and Blerta Basholli through Kosovar Industria Film. The North Macedonia Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Film Center Serbia, the Polish Film Institute and the Kosovo Cinematography Center supported the film.

The cast is led by Macedonian actress Sara Klimoska and Romanian actress Anamaria Marinca, and it includes Romanian actress Alina Șerban and Serbian actor Vladimir Tintor. The DoP for this project is the Macedonian cinematographer Naum Doksevski.

Housekeeping for Beginners was shot for four weeks in July 2022 on locations in North Macedonia. The film is currently in postproduction and will be ready for a festival launch from mid to late 2023.

Housekeeping for Beginners is the director’s third film after the Sundance-selected You Won`t Be Alone and the drama Of an Age, which will be released in US cinemas on 17 February 2023 by Focus Features.