FNE at Berlinale 2024: Macedonian Cinema in Berlin

The North Macedonia Film Agency is present with its own stand at the European Film Market from 15 to 21 February 2024. This is of great importance for Macedonian cinema, considering that in the last 15 years efforts have been made for North Macedonia to provide its own promotional stand at EFM.

The Macedonian stand is positioned in a central location, in the Martin Gropius Bau, where the representatives from the Film Agency will present the latest developments in Macedonian cinema and are available for meetings for future co-production collaborations.

For this occasion, the Macedonian Film Agency has also prepared the an extensive catalog and promotional materials. It will also host a screening of Kill the Children First / Ubij gi prvo decata by Dimitar Orovchanec. The film is produced by Atanas Georgiev, Kornelija Ristovska and Dejan Iliev through DMF Films with Trice Films as executive producer.

In addition to the promotional stand, the Film Agency will also be present on the internet platform of the market, where all those who are unable to attend the physical edition of the market will be able to stream the films in a virtual format.

North Macedonia Film Agency Team

For any enquiries or meetings please contact our Team:

Vladimir Anglelov, CEO

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Veronika Buchkovska

Film Industry Department - Contact Person for International Communication

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Gabriela Stojmirovska

Film Industry Department

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Publications: Macedonian Film Production catalogue 2023