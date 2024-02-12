GRANTS: North Macedonia Announces Second Production Grants for 2023

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency distributed 1,907,317 EUR / 117,300,000 MKD as production grants for feature, short, animated and documentary films, as well as minority coproductions, in the first batch of production grants in 2024. A total of 23 films received financial support.

The largest grant, amounting to 455,284 EUR / 28 m MKD, was awarded to Kastriot Abdyli for his third feature film Born to Live / Roden da zivee, produced by Dardania Film.

Stojan Vujicic received 422,764 EUR / 26 m MKD for his second feature Snowman / Snesko, produced by Dream Factory, while Kristijan Risteski will shoot his sophomore feature, produced by Focus Pocus Films, with 406,504 EUR / 25 m MKD support.

Three minority coproductions were supported with a total of 130,081 EUR / 8 m MKD, involving new projects by Croatian directors Daniel Kušan, Ivana Škrabalo and writer/director Ismet Sijarina from Kosovo.

The grants were announced on 1 February 2024.

