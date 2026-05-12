FNE at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Macedonian Cinema in Cannes

The North Macedonia Film Agency will once again present Macedonian cinema at the Marché du Film in Cannes, joining the SEE Pavilion No. 135 alongside other South-East European countries. The official delegation of the Agency consists of director Saško Micevski, Veronika Bučkovska and Stefan Ginoski, who will promote the latest national productions and projects, as well as North Macedonia’s cash-rebate scheme and opportunities for international coproductions.

Through its presence at the SEE Pavilion, the Agency will highlight recent developments on the Macedonian film scene and hold meetings with international partners, aiming to strengthen existing ties and develop new collaborations. The focus this year will be on presenting new feature and documentary projects in different stages of production and postproduction, and on promoting the country’s filming locations and incentive scheme to producers and funds attending the Cannes market.

Screenings

A market screening is reserved for Anomalie by Marko Gjokovic (working title Tenant), which will be showcased for industry professionals at the Marché du Film on 16 May 2026. The screening is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.

The story co-written by Gjokovic and Bulgarian writer Simeon Ventsislavov follows three best friends who interview a potential roommate in the effort to ease their financial difficulties. When the old-fashioned and traditionally-oriented Vladimir, being the only candidate, rents the room at the apartment of Neda, Vanja and Milosh, their lives change inevitably.

The cast includes newcomers Ana Jovanovska, Ilija Volchevski, and Hakan Daci, with Bosnian actor Alban Ukaj taking the fourth roommate's role.

Vladimir Anastasov and Angela Nestorovska are producing the film through North Macedonia’s Sektor Film in coproduction with Aleksandar Protić from Serbia’s Mir Media Group, Dimče Stojanovski and Stefan Orlandić Stojanovski from Serbia’s Living Pictures, and Maja Kečojević from Montenegro’s Parangal Film.

The film is backed by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia and the Film Centre of Montenegro.

Producers on the Move

In addition to the Agency’s activities at the SEE Pavilion, North Macedonia will also be represented in European Film Promotion’s Producers on the Move 2026 programme. Macedonian producer Ivana Shekutkoska of Minimal Collective has been selected among 20 up-and-coming European producers for the 27th edition of the initiative, which takes place during the Cannes Film Festival from 12 to 23 May 2026. Shekutkoska is one of the producers of DJ Ahmet by Georgi M. Unkovski (Cinema Futura / Minimal Collective), which won the Special Jury Award for Creative Vision and the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival 2025.

To book a meeting:

Sashko Micevski, CEO

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Veronika Buchkovska

Film Industry Department - Contact Person for International Communication

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