PRODUCTION: Stojan Vujičić Shoots Sophomore Feature Snowman

SKOPJE: Filming has begun in Skopje on Macedonian director Stojan Vujičić’s second feature, Snowman / Sneshko. The Macedonian/Croatian/Italian/Bulgarian/Albanian coproduction is a teenage coming-of-age drama with fantasy elements.

It follows Lili, a 16-year-old girl living on an island where it never snows. A brilliant but introverted math genius, she is obsessed with the memory of her sailor father, known as Captain Snowman. Chosen by a Secret Mathematical Society to compete at the medieval Castello di Verrès in Italy, she leaves her sunny island for the first time and finally has a chance to see snow. To win, however, Lili must do something greater than mathematics, and for that, she has no formula.

“The snowman is a symbol of something pure and joyful, with a very precise function in the film. Nothing is accidental, nothing is merely decorative”, said the director in a statement to media.

The cast includes Irina Apelgrin, Hristijan Ristevski, Toni Naumovski, Daniela Ivanovska, Simeon Damevski and Toni Mihajlovski. The screenplay is penned by Stojan Vujicic in collaboration with Aleksandar Rusjakov and Dena Vujicic.

Ognen Antov is producing through Dream Factory in coproduction with Croatia’s Sekvenca, Italy’s The Box Film, Bulgaria’s Samsara and Albania’s Papadhimitri Film Production.

The film is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency with 422,764 EUR / 26 m MKD, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) with 60,000 EUR, and the Albanian National Center of Cinematography with 63,000 EUR.

The shooting started on 16 April 2026 and will wrap at the end of May 2026.

Vujičić directed Stela in 2021, the first Macedonian feature film for children and also the first eco or green production in North Macedonia. Stela is a Macedonian/Serbian/German coproduction produced by Ognen Antov through Dream Factory in coproduction with Akcija Production and MOUNA GmbH Film & Media Studio.

Production Information:

Producer:

Dream Factory (North Macedonia)

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Coproducers:

Sekvenca (Croatia)

The Box Film (Italy)

Samsara (Bulgaria)

Papadhimitri Film Production (Albania)

Credits:

Director: Stojan Vujičić

Scriptwriters: Stojan Vujičić, Aleksandar Rusjakov, Dena Vujičić

DoP: Dejan Dimeski

Set designer: Vlatko Zafirkovski

Costume designer: Geo Pavlov

Make-up artists: Magdalena Bojadjieva, Snezhana Angelovska Zhivkovska

Cast: Irina Apelgrin, Hristijan Ristevski, Toni Naumovski, Daniela Ivanovska, Simeon Damevski, Toni Mihajlovski