Coccinelle Film Sales Picks Up Milcho Manchevski’s Sister Brother Manhole Cover

SKOPJE: Rome‑based Coccinelle Film Sales has boarded international sales for Sister Brother Manhole Cover (formerly titled Leaving Copacabana ), the eighth feature film by Venice Golden Lion and Academy Award winner director Milcho Manchevski.

The darkly comic drama follows Malina and Viktor, orphaned siblings, who make their living stealing manhole covers and bronze statues of national heroes. When a routine theft goes wrong and Viktor is badly injured, Malina strikes a desperate deal with a corrupt doctor: setting off a tense flight through scrapyards, mountain roads, and abandoned industrial zones.

The cast includes Sara Klimoska, Filip Trajković, Sonja Mihajlova, Petar Mirčevski, Jordan Simonov, Dejan Lilić, Jasmina Vasileva, and Stefan Nikolovski.

Jane Ķortošev is producing through Banana Film (North Macedonia) in coproduction with Gala Film (Bulgaria), Sense Production (Serbia), Tirana Film Institute (Albania), Berkeley Media Group (UK)and Amarcord Production, in association with Augustus Color (Italy).

The film was supported by North Macedonia Film Agency, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Film Center Serbia, the Albanian National Center of Cinematography, and Direzione Generale Cinema e Audiovisivo – Ministerodella Cultura.

The international crew includes Italian DoP Stefano Falivene and British production designer David Munns.