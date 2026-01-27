Malta Joins Eurimages

The audiovisual producers established in Malta will be able to benefit from Eurimages’ support for the development, production and early-stage marketing of their feature film coproduction projects. The fund can also support events and activities taking place in Malta and promoting international film coproduction.

Malta will be represented within the governing body of Eurimages, the Board of Management, by Arts Council Malta, whose Executive Chairperson Dr Luke Dalli said: “Malta’s accession to Eurimages is a historic milestone for our domestic film industry. It marks the moment when Maltese filmmakers move decisively onto the European coproduction stage, with access to networks, partnerships and financing that can transform ambition and potential into tangible realities. This is not just recognition of the quality and maturity of our local producers, but a strategic opening for Maltese stories to be developed, financed and shared internationally.”