FNE at Berlinale 2023: Montenegrin Cinema in Berlin

This year, Montenegro is also present at the European Film Market (EFM), which is realised as part of the Berlin Film Festival.

The Film Centre of Montenegro at EFM offers information about current Montenegrin productions and co-productions, festivals, film locations, benefits related to filming in Montenegro, contacts. This year, EFM also enabled participation in numerous seminars, webinars, presentations, lectures, meetings with current and potential partners, all with the aim of networking and establishing new collaborations.

At the Montenegrin virtual EFM stand, two catalogues were presented: "Montenegrin Cinema 2023", which was designed as an overview of current production, as well as "Film Destination Montenegro", which includes a broad overview of various film locations, facilities for filming in Montenegro, contacts of film professionals, company, with all necessary service information. Special attention is paid to the promotion of the "Film in Montenegro" programme. Representatives of the Centre will be available for meetings during all days of the market.

Here you can find the Montenegrin film catalogue: https://fccg.me/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/3-Online-verzija_Montenegrin-Cinema-2023_katalog.pdf