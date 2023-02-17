PODGORICA: Danijela Radulović from the Film Centre of Montenegro has published the study Virtual Production: New Technologies in the Context of the Film Industry's Development, which is a step forward in the understanding of the impact of new technologies on the film industry.

"The book provides us with a clear understanding of the range of possibilities that virtual production provides to creators, but it also concretely demonstrates how it changes the film industry through the generation and stratification of various personnel capacities, the constant creation of new and improved means of work, all of which inevitably lead to the transformation of the film language, where creative possibilities become almost infinite", says film director Gojko Berkuljan.

Virtual Production: New Technologies in the Context of the Film Industry's Development / Virtuelna produkcija: nove tehnologije u funkciji razvoja filmske industrije was published within the non-governmental association Ficus from Montenegro.

As part of the SOFA (School of Film Advancement) programme, Danijela Radulović is currently developing the project Profilmia, a virtual production studio and research centre, which aims to improve the film industry in Montenegro by offering a unique space of a virtual film studio for production and research of contemporary film models and practices.

Danijela Radulović completed master's studies in Production at the Faculty of Dramatic Arts in Cetinje. She is the producer and author of several short films, and she is currently working within the Film Centre of Montenegro as Advisor for film production and complementary activities. She is also a member of the Council of the Film Centre of Montenegro.