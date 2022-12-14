Film Centre of Montenegro at Apulia Film Forum 2022

PODGORICA: Representatives of the Film Centre of Montenegro are currently attending the 13th edition of the Apulia Film Forum, which is being held in Brindisi 12 - 14 December 2022 within the framework of the cross-border cooperation project CIRCE PLUS, involving Italy, Albania and Montenegro.

The Film Commission of the Pula Region, which is organising the Forum, also invited producers from Montenegro to present their projects: Ivan Đurović from Artikulacija Film, Nikola Vukčević from Galileo Production and Milena Charan from Taurus Film, according to a press release issued by the Film Centre of Montenegro.

In the coming months, a series of conferences, workshops and forums are scheduled to be organised in the Italian regions of Puglia and Molise, as well as in Albania and Montenegro, within the framework of CIRCE PLUS.