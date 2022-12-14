Film Centre of Montenegro at Apulia Film Forum 2022

The Film Commission of the Pula Region, which is organising the Forum, also invited producers from Montenegro to present their projects: Ivan Đurović from Artikulacija Film, Nikola Vukčević from Galileo Production and Milena Charan from Taurus Film, according to a press release issued by the Film Centre of Montenegro.
In the coming months, a series of conferences, workshops and forums are scheduled to be organised in the Italian regions of Puglia and Molise, as well as in Albania and Montenegro, within the framework of CIRCE PLUS.