FNE at Berlinale 2024: Montenegrin Cinema in Berlin

The Film Centre of Montenegro will showcase current Montenegrin cinema to numerous European film professionals, exhibitors, and accredited visitors of the market, both at its booth in the Marriott Hotel and on the virtual EFM platform.

At the EFM, the Film Centre of Montenegro provides information on current Montenegrin productions and co-productions, festivals, film locations, filming advantages in Montenegro and contacts. EFM facilitates participation in numerous seminars, webinars, presentations, lectures, meetings with current and potential partners, all aimed at networking and establishing new collaborations.

At the Montenegrin EFM booth, two catalogs will be presented: "Montenegrin Cinema 2024," offering an overview of current production, and "Film Destination Montenegro," covering a wide range of film locations, filming advantages in Montenegro, contacts of film professionals and companies, along with necessary service information.