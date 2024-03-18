PRODUCTION: Nikola Mijović Develops Montenegrin/Serbian Drama Four Funerals and a Wedding

PODGORICA: Nikola Mijović’s debut feature Four Funerals and a Wedding / Četiri sahrane i vjenčanje, which already received development and production support from the Film Centre of Montenegro ( FCCG ), is in the financing stage and it is conceived so far as a Montenegrin/Serbian coproduction.

The film produced by Maja Kecojević through Parangal Film in coproduction with Stefan Mladenovic through Serbia’s Art & Popcorn was supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro in the categories of co-financing the development of the script and the development of the project as early as 2021, and it also received 250,000 EUR of production support from the FCCG in November 2023.

Croatian, Macedonian and Italian coproducers are also needed.

“Our film deals with some universal themes, such as generational conflict and ecological issues, but with a unique local flavour and in an emotional and humorous way”, Maja Kecojević said in a statement.

The script written by Nikola Mijović follows the relationship between a Montenegrin funeral mourning artist and his daughter, who is trying to establish herself as a pop singer.

The film is due to be shot in 2025, Maja Kecojević said in a press release issued by the Film Centre of Montenegro. Meanwhile, the project will try to secure minority coproduction support in 2024.

Four Funerals and a Wedding has already secured development support from the SEE Cinema Network, and it was awarded at PriFest Best Pitch for audio post-production services (Audiohaus, North Macedonia) and also at the Best Pitch Competition within the Pristina Film Festival, before heading for the 2023 Baltic Event CoProduction Market in Tallinn.

In November 2023, the production of the film was budgeted at 774,750 EUR with 100,750 EUR already secured.

Four Funerals and a Wedding is also the debut feature for Maja Kecojević, who in the past years had the opportunity to work in the industry in Saudi Arabia, the Arab Emirates, Serbia and Hungary (HBO Max’s series Dune: The Prophecy).

Production Information:

Producer:

Parangal Film (Montenegro)

Coproducer:

Art & Popcorn (Serbia)

Credits:

Director: Nikola Mijović

Scriptwriter: Nikola Mijović