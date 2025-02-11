FNE at Berlinale 2025: Montenegrin Cinema in Berlin

Montenegrin Cinema at the European Film Market 2025 - The Film Center of Montenegro announces its participation in the European Film Market (EFM), taking place February 13-19 as part of the 75th Berlin International Film Festival. EFM, one of the world’s leading film industry events, continues to gather key representatives of the international film industry.

Representatives of the Film Center of Montenegro will host a stand at the Marriott Hotel, showcasing the latest achievements in Montenegrin cinema to European film professionals, producers, and distributors. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about current productions, co-productions, festivals, and Montenegro’s exceptional potential as a filming destination.

The Montenegrin stand will feature “Montenegrin Cinema 2025,” a comprehensive catalog offering detailed insights into current film production, along with information about ongoing projects and accomplishments in Montenegrin cinema.

This year’s market offers an extensive program of seminars, webinars, and presentations, providing significant networking opportunities and prospects for new partnerships. Representatives of the Film Center of Montenegro will be available for meetings and consultations throughout the market.

Montenegro’s presence at this year’s Berlinale is particularly significant due to the remarkable achievement of young Montenegrin actress Lidija Kordić, who has become the country’s first representative selected for the “European Shooting Stars” program. Kordić, who gained international attention for her role in the Italian film “Diva Futura,” will be among ten young European actors presented to key figures in the global film industry. The award ceremony will take place on February 17, 2025, at the main festival venue “Berlinale Palast,” where each selected actor will receive individual recognition.