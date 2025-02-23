Montenegro Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Moldova

BERLIN: The executive directors of the Film Centre of Montenegro and the National Film Center of Moldova, Aleksandra Božović and Valentina Iusuphodjaev, respectively, have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between their institutions at the European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin on 16 February 2025.

The document establishes a solid foundation for more intensive cooperation between the two countries, including the implementation of educational workshops, expert lectures and panel discussions. The cooperation will also include a special screenings programme of Moldovan films in Montenegro in 2025, as well as Montenegrin films in Moldova in 2026, according to the Film Centre of Montenegro.

"The signing of this Memorandum represents a significant step in strengthening cultural ties between Montenegro and Moldova. I believe that this cooperation will open up new opportunities for our filmmakers and contribute to the development of audiences in both countries," said Aleksandra Božović, director of the Film Centre of Montenegro.