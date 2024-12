The streaming platform is providing 250 channels live with the possibility of rewinding up to seven days and accessing the content anytime and anywhere.

The official launch, held at the Music Center of Montenegro on 8 December 2024, was followed by a screening of Son’s Will / Volja sinovljeva by the Serbian director Nemanja Ćeranić, which was produced by Serbia’s Rezim and Telekom Srbija in coproduction with Mir Media Group.

m:tel is a joint venture between Telekom Srbija and Telekom Srpske.