FNE at Cannes 2025: Montenegrin Cinema in Cannes

The Film Centre of Montenegro will participate in the 78th Cannes Film Festival, taking place from May 13-24, 2025, showcasing Montenegrin cinema and strengthening international collaboration through various activities.

At the “Marché du Film” marketplace, the Film Centre will present current Montenegrin cinema within the Southeast European Pavilion, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Serbia.

The Film Centre will also highlight Montenegro’s potential as a filming location and present the “Montenegrin Cinema 2025” catalog featuring current film projects at various stages of development.

Additionally, Montenegrin producer Bojana Radulović has been selected by European Film Promotion (EFP), with support from the Film Centre of Montenegro, to participate in the 26th edition of “Producers on the Move” during the festival.

During the festival, a Film Co-production Agreement between the Governments of Montenegro and France will be signed. This bilateral agreement, to be signed by both countries’ Ministers of Culture, establishes a legal framework for joint projects. The agreement grants co-produced films national status in both countries, with benefits including easier import/export of filming equipment and access to financial incentives under national legislation. This gives Montenegrin filmmakers the opportunity to collaborate with one of Europe’s leading film industries and access significantly larger funding sources.

To further strengthen women’s creativity in film, the Centre will, this year once again, organize the panel discussion “Empower her films: Gender diversity in film in South-East Europe,” taking place Sunday, May 18. The event is organized in partnership with the European Women’s Audiovisual Network (EWA). Panelists include: Bojana Radulović, producer; Biljana Tutorov, director and producer; Laëtitia Kulyk, Regional Attaché for Audiovisual Affairs at the French Embassy in Serbia; and Vera Lacková, director and producer. The panel will focus on challenges and opportunities facing women in the film industry in Southeast Europe, as well as strategies for advancing gender equality in the region’s film sector.

As part of the festival activities, a private screening of “White Washes at Ninety” will be held on May 20, a film supported by the Film Centre through its 2022 minority co-production funding competition.