FNE at Cannes 2025: Montenegro and France Sign Coproduction Agreement

CANNES: The Montenegrin Minister of Culture and Media, Tamara Vujović, and the French Minister of Culture, Rashida Dati, signed a film coproduction agreement between their countries during the 78th Cannes Film Festival (13 – 24 May 2025).

This is the first bilateral film agreement between Montenegro and France, and it will be implemented by the Film Centre of Montenegro and the French National Centre of Cinema.

The agreement provides access for Montenegrin filmmakers to French funds for production and distribution, and vice versa, facilitates administrative procedures and guarantees the status of national works for joint film projects in both countries.

Montenegro is also presented as a film destination in Cannes, through activities within the regional Pavilion of Southeast Europe and a series of meetings, panels and promotional events.