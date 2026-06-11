To Hold a Mountain Opens Underhill Fest 2026 in Montenegro

PODGORICA: The 17th edition of Underhill Fest opened with the fully-packed regional premiere of award-winning To Hold a Mountain / Planina by Biljana Tutorov and Petr Glomazić. The Underhill Fest, international festival for documentary films, is taking place in Podgorica from 9 to 17 June 2026.

“Festivals are numbers. We're turning a whole 18 next year. Aged, matured, responsible. Although, that's what we have been until now. And that's why we are where we are. Together with you, on a crowded basketball court in the beautiful ambiance of Njegoševi Park, in the centre of the capital. And festivals, as you can see tonight, are far more than just numbers. Festivals are communities of people who want a better world, who want to share ideas and emotions and to collectively share tears and laughter”, said festival director Vuk Perović at the opening ceremony.

The festival’s programme includes 28 films divided into four categories: regional, international, out-of-competition, and the "Seven Short" selection.

This year, six films from the lineup are Montengrin films, as one of the reasons why Underhill Fest was founded was to support domestic cinematography.

"In addition to To Hold a Mountain, there are two short films supported by FCCG, as well as the short film Butterfly by Sara Stijović, which was supported in a joint competition between the Film Centre of Montenegro, and the Faculty of Dramatic Arts. There are also projects that were created outside the institutional support of FCCG, but we are certainly looking forward to seeing them," Marko Eraković from the Film Centre of Montenegro (FCCG) said at a press conference. He added that FCCG will continue to pay special attention to documentary films and directors from Montenegro in 2026 and throughout 2027.

Like each year, the Film Centre of Montenegro is supporting various programmes and especially educational segments of Underhill Fest.

The festival is also celebrating 10 years of cooperation with the Center for Women's Rights Montenegro.

Regional Competition:

To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Biljana Tutorov, Petr Glomazić

My Dad’s Lessons / Lekcije mog tate (Croatia)

Directed by Dalija Dozet

Peacemaker / Mirotvorac (Croatia)

Directed by Ivan Ramljak

Remember My Song / Sjeti se moje pjesme (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Jelena Bosanac, Tanja Brzaković

The Tale of Silyan / Siljan (North Macedonia, UK, USA)

Directed by Tamara Kotevska

Radio Rambo Amadeus (Serbia)

Directed by Dušan Varda

The Thing to Be Done / Ono što treba činiti (Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia)

Directed by Srdan Kovacevic

Monument of Revolution / Spomenik revolucije (Croatia, Montenegro)

Directed by Mladen Ivanović

Ej Salaši (Serbia)

Directed by Maja Uzelac

Yugo Goes to America / Yugo ide u Ameriku (Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Aleksa Borković, Filip Grujić

International Competition:

80 Angry Journalists / 80 dühös újságíró (Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway)

Directed by András Földes, Anna Kis

A Fox under a Pink Moon / Roobah va Mah soorati (Iran, France)

Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya Akhlaghi

Coexistence, My Ass! (USA, France)

Directed by Amber Fares

A Song without Home / სიმღერა სახლის გარეშე (Georgia)

Directed by Rati Tsiteladze

If Pigeons Turn to Gold / Kdyby se holubi proměnili ve zlato (Czech Republic, Slovakia)

Directed by Pepa Lubojacki

Cutting through Rocks / اوزاک یوللار, (Iran, the Netherlands, USA, Germany, Qatar, Chile, Canada)

Directed by Sara Khaki, Mohammadreza Eyni

The Big Chief / Wielki szef (Poland, France, the Netherlands)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

Kukata miti (Germany, Indonesia, DR Congo)

Directed by Daniel Kötter