Montenegro Becomes Associate Member of RE-ACT

PODGORICA: Montenegro became an associate member of the RE-ACT fund, as the initiative of the Croatian Audiovisual Centre ( HAVC ), the Audiovisual Fund of the Italian Friuli-Venezia Giulia region, and the Slovenian Film Centre is expanding its framework to host European regions.

Montenegro is the first guest partner of the programme launched in 2015, and it will be an associate member for the period 2026-2028. Selected European territories will join RE-ACT on a rotating basis.

The RE-ACT framework is built upon three main pillars: training, networking, and a Co-Development Funding Scheme. High-level workshops are organised to support the growth of professionals from the member territories, while dedicated networking events facilitate connections among producers and with international partners.

Furthermore, the Co-Development Fund provides financial support to projects coproduced among RE-ACT producers, enabling collaboration from the earliest stages of development and acting as a catalyst that unlocks access to further international financing.

The initiative was presented recently at the Cannes Marché du Film 2026, where the Film Centre of Montenegro (FCCG) took part in the film market within the Southeastern Europe Pavilion, together with Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, North Macedonia, Slovenia, and Serbia.