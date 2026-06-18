Winners of Underhill Fest 2026

To Hold a Mountain had its regional premiere at the festival as its opening film.
The Dandelion Award for the best film in the International Competition went to A Fox under a Pink Moon (Iran, France) by Mehrdad Oskouei and Soraya Akhlaghi.
The programme included 28 films divided into four categories: Regional Competition, International Competition, 7 Short Competition, and out-of-competition.
The festival was held 9 – 17 June 2026.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Film in the Regional Competition:
To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Biljana Tutorov, Petr Glomaz
Best Film in the International Competition:
A Fox under a Pink Moon / Roobah va Mah soorati (Iran, France)
Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya Akhlaghi
Best Film in the 7 Short Competition:
Zapisi i pjesme jrátra nego (Montenegro)
Directed by Đorđa Vojvodić