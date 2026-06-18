18-06-2026

Winners of Underhill Fest 2026

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    Winners of Underhill Fest 2026 source: Underhill Fest's Fb profile

    PODGORICA: To Hold a Mountain by Biljana Tutorov and Petr Glomaz received the award for best film in the Regional Competition of the 17th Underhill Fest, which wrapped in Podgorica on 17 June 2026.

    To Hold a Mountain had its regional premiere at the festival as its opening film.

    The Dandelion Award for the best film in the International Competition went to A Fox under a Pink Moon (Iran, France) by Mehrdad Oskouei and Soraya Akhlaghi.

    The programme included 28 films divided into four categories: Regional Competition, International Competition, 7 Short Competition, and out-of-competition.

    The festival was held 9 – 17 June 2026.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Best Film in the Regional Competition:
    To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Biljana Tutorov, Petr Glomaz

    Best Film in the International Competition:
    A Fox under a Pink Moon / Roobah va Mah soorati (Iran, France)
    Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya Akhlaghi

    Best Film in the 7 Short Competition:
    Zapisi i pjesme jrátra nego (Montenegro)
    Directed by Đorđa Vojvodić

    Published in Montenegro

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