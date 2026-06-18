Winners of Underhill Fest 2026

PODGORICA: To Hold a Mountain by Biljana Tutorov and Petr Glomaz received the award for best film in the Regional Competition of the 17th Underhill Fest , which wrapped in Podgorica on 17 June 2026.

To Hold a Mountain had its regional premiere at the festival as its opening film.

The Dandelion Award for the best film in the International Competition went to A Fox under a Pink Moon (Iran, France) by Mehrdad Oskouei and Soraya Akhlaghi.

The programme included 28 films divided into four categories: Regional Competition, International Competition, 7 Short Competition, and out-of-competition.

The festival was held 9 – 17 June 2026.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Film in the Regional Competition:

To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Biljana Tutorov, Petr Glomaz

Best Film in the International Competition:

A Fox under a Pink Moon / Roobah va Mah soorati (Iran, France)

Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, Soraya Akhlaghi

Best Film in the 7 Short Competition:

Zapisi i pjesme jrátra nego (Montenegro)

Directed by Đorđa Vojvodić