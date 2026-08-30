30-08-2026

Our Father Wins Herceg Novi – Montenegro Film Festival 2026

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    Our Father Wins Herceg Novi – Montenegro Film Festival 2026 credit: Filmski Festival Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival - FB profile

    PODGORICA: The regional coproduction Our Father / Oče naš directed by Goran Stanković won the Golden Mimosa for best feature film at the 39th Herceg Novi - Montenegro Film Festival (22 - 28 August 2026). The award for best director was shared by Goran Stanković with Kosara Mitić for 17 .

    Ten feature films from Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Croatia and Montenegro, made in collaboration with European coproducers, run for the Golden Mimosa.

    A total of 24 documentary films by authors from all over the world competed in the Documentary Competition, while 30 films from academies from Belgrade, Novi Sad, Zagreb, Sarajevo, Banja Luka, Ljubljana, Skoplje, and Cetinja were included in the Student Film Competition.

    The festival closed with a screening of the acclaimed documentary To Hold a Mountain / Planina (Serbia, Montenegro, Slovenia, Croatia) directed by Biljana Tutorov and Petr Glomaz, and shot in Montenegro.

    The most important film festival in Montenegro and one of the most important in Southeast Europe took place under the slogan All the Colours of Film / Sve boje filma.

    An important part of the festival was the 3rd edition of the Montenegro Film Rendezvous, an industry segment that developed from one year to another, and which this year focused on the development and networking of film professionals through a rich programme aimed at the film industry, and which the Film Centre of Montenegro created in partnership with the Festival.

    With the support of the French Embassy and the French Institute in Montenegro, the programme included the Female Filmmakers workshop, intended for directors and producers who develop international coproductions. In cooperation with the International Organisation of Francophonie (Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, OIF), the New African Voices programme was be presented, through which the audience had the opportunity to learn about projects in development, as well as films by prominent directors and producers from Francophone countries.

    The industry programme was completed by ReActing+ Regional acting workshop, a new module programme of ReActing as a Star, with the support of the British Council, as well as the EAVE on Demand RE-ACT (https://www.filmreact.eu/) workshop within the RE-ACT programme, which Montenegro joined in 2026.

    The 39th Film festival Herceg Novi - Montenegro film festival is organised by the JUK – Herceg Fest in partnership with the Film Centre of Montenegro and with support from the Ministry of Culture and Media of Montenegro and the Municipality of Herceg Novi. 

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    Feature Film Competition:

    Golden Mimosa for Best Film and Plaque "Zoran Živković:
    Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Goran Stanković
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Nightswim, PomPom Film, Dream Factory, Kino, Srđan Novi Film, Cineplanet
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of Italy, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Fund Sarajevo, Creative Europe - MEDIA, the RE-ACT Fund

    Best Director:

    Kosara Mitić for 17 (North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovenia)
    Produced by Black Cat Production
    Coproduced by Art & Popcorn, December
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Center Serbia, the Slovenian Film Centre

    Goran Stanković for Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

    Best Script:

    Miha Hočevar and Srđan Koljević for Hidden People / Skriti ljudje (Slovenia, Sebia, Island)
    Directed by Miha Hočevar
    Produced by Vertigo
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Backroom Productions, Ursus Pavrus
    Supported by the Slovenian Film CentreFilm Center Serbia, Creative Europe - MEDIA, RE-ACT, the Serbian Ministry of Culture

    Vladimir Arsenijevic for 3 Weeks After / 3 nedelje posle (Serbia, Luxembourg, Italy, Bulgaria, Croatia)
    Directed by Miroslav Terzić
    Produced by This and That Productions
    Coproduced by Paul Thiltges Distribution, Nightswim, Invictus, Kinorama
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, the Luxembourg Film Fund, MIC Italian Ministry of Culture, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Best Leading Actress:
    Snjejana Sinovčić Šiškov in Honey Bunny / Koke (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Igor Jelinović
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Baš Čelik
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreFilm Center Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Best Leading Actor:
    Vučić Perović in Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Goran Stanković

    "Živko Nikolić" Award for Special Contribution to Film Expression:
    Bojan Stijović for Black Trumpet / Crna truba (Montenegro, Serbia)
    Directed by Bojan Stijović
    Produced by Cut-Up d.o.o.
    Coproduced by Pelicula Production
    Supported by the Film Centre of MontenegroFilm Center Serbia, the Radio and Television of Montenegro

    Special Awards:

    Teona Strugar Mitevska for Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

    Dina Duma for Skateboarding Is Not for Girls / Skejtanjeto ne e za devojcinja (North Macedonia, Belgium, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dina Duma
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Vertigo, Terminal 3
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Centre du Cinéma et de l'Audiovisuel de la Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the Slovenian Film Centre, Eurimages

    FEDEORA Awards:

    Main Award:
    Our Father / Oče naš (Serbia, Italy, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Goran Stanković

    Special Mention:
    Black Trumpet / Crna truba (Montenegro, Serbia)
    Directed by Bojan Stijović

    Documentary Competition:

    Golden Mimosa for Best Documentary:
    Memories of a Window / Khaterate panjereh (Iran)
    Directed by Mehrane Salimian, Amin Pakparvar

    First Special Award:
    Intersecting Memory (France, Palestine)
    Directed by Shajma Awawdeh

    Second Special Award:
    The Right to Forget (Switzerland)
    Directed by Lisa Mazenauer

    Student Film Competition:

    Golden Mimosa for Best Student Film:
    Tarik (Serbia)
    Directed by Adem Tutić
    Produced by FDU Belgrade
     
    Special Award for Directing:
    Existence Is a Coincidence (Serbia)
    Directed by Veljko Petrović
    Produced by FDU Belgrade

    Special Prize for Visual Identity:
    Everything I’ve Wanted to Hear (Slovenia)
    Directed by Ema Paš
    Produced by AGRFT Ljubljana

    "Milan Žmukić" Award for Outstanding Contribution to Film Art:
    Actor Bogdan Diklić

     

    Published in Montenegro

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