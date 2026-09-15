Nominations Announced for Adriatic Film and TV Awards 2026

PODGORICA: DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia) by Georgi M. Unkovski has seven nominations at the Adriatic Film and TV Awards 2026, which will be announced on 24 October in Porto Montenegro, Montenegro.

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria) by Vladimir Tagić has six nominations, followed by God Will Not Help (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia) by Hana Jušić, Mother (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India) by Teona Strugar Mitevska, and Wind, Talk to Me (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia) by Stefan Đorđević with five nods each.

The TV nominations are lead by Black Sun (Serbia) by Dragan Bjelorglic, and The Hollow (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović with four nominations each.

The winners will be decided by the over 800 members of the Film and TV Academy of the Adriatic Region, which was founded by the members of the Adriatic Region Festival Network: Sarajevo Film Festival, Auteur Film Festival Belgrade and Zagreb Film Festival.

2026 ADRIATIC FILM AND TV AWARD NOMINEES:

Film Awards:

Best Film:



DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Produced by Cinema Futura

Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)



God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Produced by Kinorama

Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre (CNC, cnc.gov.ro), the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, RE-ACT (https://www.filmreact.eu/)

Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin

Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski

Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film

Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

Produced by Non-Aligned Films

Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart, Staragara

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Produced by Sense Production

Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA

Best Leading Actress:

Jasna Diklić in The Pavilion / Paviljon (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Croatia)

Directed by Dino Mustafić

Produced by Panglas

Coproduced by Monte Royal Pictures International, Krug Film, Cine Planet

Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton Sarajevo, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency

Manuela Martelli in God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Noomi Rapace in Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska



Hana Selimović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Dora Akan Zlatanova in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Best Leading Actor:

Stefan Đorđević in Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević



Filip Đurić in How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Nikola Ležaić

Produced by Qče

Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudio, Forgrade Studio

Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

Arif Jakup in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Andrija Kuzmanović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Nikola Ristanovski in Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska

Rising Star:

Marko Grabež inThe Wedding / Svadba (Croatia, Serbia)

Directed by Igor Šeregi

Produced by Eclectica

Coproduced by Viktorija film

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Creative Europe - MEDIA, HRT

Arif Jakup in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Jana Milosavljević in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

Lamija Salihović in TV series Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Timur Makarevic and The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

Ana Marija Veselčić in God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić

Best Director:

Stefan Đorđević for Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Hana Jušić for God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Teona Strugar Mitevska for Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Vladimir Tagić for Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Georgi M. Unkovski for DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)



Best Script:

Stefan Đorđević for Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević



Hana Jušić for God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)

Directed by Hana Jušić



Nikola Ležaić for How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)



Goce Smilevski, Elma Tataragić and Teona Strugar Mitevska for Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)

Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska



Georgi M. Unkovski for DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

Best Debut Film:

Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)

Directed by Kukla

Produced by December

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Krug film, Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, Instant

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe – MEDIA

Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Stefan Đorđević

Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)

Directed by Ester Ivakič

Produced by Temporama

Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film

Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, technical support provided by FS Viba

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)

Directed by Vladimir Tagić

DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski

TV Series Awards:

Best TV Series:

Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)

Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic

Produced by Cobra Film Department, Radio Television of Serbia

Coproduced by United Media, Forgrade

Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Timur Makarevic

Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

Shame / Sram (Croatia)

Directed by Jelena Gavrilovic

Produced by CGM Films

The Monster behind the Iron Curtain / Pošast za železno zaveso (Slovenia)

Directed by Tomas Gorkic

Produced by 666 Productions

The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

Best Leading Actress in a TV Series:

Lejla Hakalović in Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Timur Makarevic

Jana Jakopović in Shame / Sram (Croatia)

Directed by Jelena Gavrilovic

Nina Janković in Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)

Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic

Nataša Ninković in Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)

Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic

Snežana Vidović in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

Best Leading Actor in a TV Series:

Dragan Bjelogrlić in Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)

Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic

Boris Ler in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

Igor Skvarica in Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Timur Makarevic

Borna Šimunek in Shame / Sram (Croatia)

Directed by Jelena Gavrilovic

Feđa Štukan in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović