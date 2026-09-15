Nominations Announced for Adriatic Film and TV Awards 2026

Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria) by Vladimir Tagić has six nominations, followed by God Will Not Help (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia) by Hana Jušić, Mother (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India) by Teona Strugar Mitevska, and Wind, Talk to Me (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia) by Stefan Đorđević with five nods each.
The TV nominations are lead by Black Sun (Serbia) by Dragan Bjelorglic, and The Hollow (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović with four nominations each.
The winners will be decided by the over 800 members of the Film and TV Academy of the Adriatic Region, which was founded by the members of the Adriatic Region Festival Network: Sarajevo Film Festival, Auteur Film Festival Belgrade and Zagreb Film Festival.
2026 ADRIATIC FILM AND TV AWARD NOMINEES:
Film Awards:
Best Film:
DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Produced by Cinema Futura
Coproduced by Sektor Film, Alter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)
God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Hana Jušić
Produced by Kinorama
Coproduced by Nightswim, microFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, Eurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre (CNC, cnc.gov.ro), the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, RE-ACT (https://www.filmreact.eu/)
Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin
Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film
Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst
Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Stefan Đorđević
Produced by Non-Aligned Films
Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, Restart, Staragara
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film
Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Tagić
Produced by Sense Production
Coproduced by Adriatic Western, Eclectica, Contrast Films
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center, Eurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA
Best Leading Actress:
Jasna Diklić in The Pavilion / Paviljon (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Croatia)
Directed by Dino Mustafić
Produced by Panglas
Coproduced by Monte Royal Pictures International, Krug Film, Cine Planet
Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton Sarajevo, Film Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency
Manuela Martelli in God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Hana Jušić
Noomi Rapace in Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Hana Selimović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Tagić
Dora Akan Zlatanova in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Best Leading Actor:
Stefan Đorđević in Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Stefan Đorđević
Filip Đurić in How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Nikola Ležaić
Produced by Qče
Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudio, Forgrade Studio
Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center
Arif Jakup in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Andrija Kuzmanović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Tagić
Nikola Ristanovski in Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Rising Star:
Marko Grabež inThe Wedding / Svadba (Croatia, Serbia)
Directed by Igor Šeregi
Produced by Eclectica
Coproduced by Viktorija film
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Creative Europe - MEDIA, HRT
Arif Jakup in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Jana Milosavljević in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Tagić
Lamija Salihović in TV series Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Timur Makarevic and The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović
Ana Marija Veselčić in God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Hana Jušić
Best Director:
Stefan Đorđević for Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
Hana Jušić for God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
Teona Strugar Mitevska for Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
Vladimir Tagić for Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Georgi M. Unkovski for DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Best Script:
Stefan Đorđević for Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Stefan Đorđević
Hana Jušić for God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
Directed by Hana Jušić
Nikola Ležaić for How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Goce Smilevski, Elma Tataragić and Teona Strugar Mitevska for Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska
Georgi M. Unkovski for DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
Best Debut Film:
Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
Directed by Kukla
Produced by December
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Krug film, Gliser, 001, Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, Instant
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe – MEDIA
Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Stefan Đorđević
Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)
Directed by Ester Ivakič
Produced by Temporama
Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Gustav Film, Film Factory, Dinaridi Film
Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, technical support provided by FS Viba
Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
Directed by Vladimir Tagić
DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski
TV Series Awards:
Best TV Series:
Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)
Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic
Produced by Cobra Film Department, Radio Television of Serbia
Coproduced by United Media, Forgrade
Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Timur Makarevic
Produced by SCCA/pro.ba
Shame / Sram (Croatia)
Directed by Jelena Gavrilovic
Produced by CGM Films
The Monster behind the Iron Curtain / Pošast za železno zaveso (Slovenia)
Directed by Tomas Gorkic
Produced by 666 Productions
The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović
Best Leading Actress in a TV Series:
Lejla Hakalović in Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Timur Makarevic
Jana Jakopović in Shame / Sram (Croatia)
Directed by Jelena Gavrilovic
Nina Janković in Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)
Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic
Nataša Ninković in Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)
Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic
Snežana Vidović in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović
Best Leading Actor in a TV Series:
Dragan Bjelogrlić in Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)
Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic
Boris Ler in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović
Igor Skvarica in Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Timur Makarevic
Borna Šimunek in Shame / Sram (Croatia)
Directed by Jelena Gavrilovic
Feđa Štukan in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović