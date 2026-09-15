15-09-2026

Nominations Announced for Adriatic Film and TV Awards 2026

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    DJ Ahmet by Georgi M. Unkovski DJ Ahmet by Georgi M. Unkovski source: Sundance

    PODGORICA: DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia) by Georgi M. Unkovski has seven nominations at the Adriatic Film and TV Awards 2026, which will be announced on 24 October in Porto Montenegro, Montenegro.

    Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria) by Vladimir Tagić has six nominations, followed by God Will Not Help (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia) by Hana Jušić, Mother (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India) by Teona Strugar Mitevska, and Wind, Talk to Me (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia) by Stefan Đorđević with five nods each.

    The TV nominations are lead by Black Sun (Serbia) by Dragan Bjelorglic, and The Hollow (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović with four nominations each.

    The winners will be decided by the over 800 members of the Film and TV Academy of the Adriatic Region, which was founded by the members of the Adriatic Region Festival Network: Sarajevo Film Festival, Auteur Film Festival Belgrade and Zagreb Film Festival.

    2026 ADRIATIC FILM AND TV AWARD NOMINEES:

    Film Awards:

    Best Film:

    DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski 
    Produced by Cinema Futura
    Coproduced by Sektor FilmAlter Vision, Backroom Productions, Baš Čelik Film House, 365Films
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film AgencyFilm Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the South Eastern Europe Cinema Network (SEE Cinema Network)

    God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Hana Jušić
    Produced by Kinorama
    Coproduced by NightswimmicroFILM, Horsefly Films, Maneki Films, Perfo Production, ERT S.A.
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual CentreEurimages, the Italian Ministry of Culture (MIC), the Romanian Film Centre (CNC, cnc.gov.ro), the Hellenic Film & Audiovisual Center – Creative Greece | Co- Production Window, European Union – NextGenerationEU, Aide aux Cinémas du Monde – Centre national du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée – Institut français, the Slovenian Film Centre, Viba Film, ERT S.A., HRT, RE-ACT (https://www.filmreact.eu/)

    Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska 
    Lensed by Virginie Saint-Martin
    Produced by Sisters and Brother Mitevski
    Coproduced by Entre Chien et Loup, Rainy Days, Frau Film, Raging Film
    Supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Swedish Film Institute, the Danish Film Institute, Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Film i Väst

    Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Stefan Đorđević
    Produced by Non-Aligned Films
    Coproduced by Katunga, SPOK Films, RestartStaragara
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Serbia, Creative Europe – MEDIA, the Slovenian Film Centre, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, visions sudest, Viba Film

    Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimir Tagić
    Produced by Sense Production
    Coproduced by Adriatic WesternEclecticaContrast Films
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Film Centre of Montenegro, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film CenterEurimages, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    Best Leading Actress:

    Jasna Diklić in The Pavilion / Paviljon (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, North Macedonia, Croatia)
    Directed by Dino Mustafić
    Produced by Panglas
    Coproduced by Monte Royal Pictures International, Krug Film, Cine Planet 
    Supported by Film Fund Sarajevo, the Ministry of Culture and Sport of Kanton SarajevoFilm Center Serbia, the North Macedonia Film Agency

    Manuela Martelli in God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Hana Jušić

    Noomi Rapace in Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska 

    Hana Selimović  in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimir Tagić

    Dora Akan Zlatanova in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski 

    Best Leading Actor:

    Stefan Đorđević in Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Stefan Đorđević

    Filip Đurić in How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Nikola Ležaić
    Produced by Qče 
    Coproduced by Nukleus Film, PremierStudioForgrade Studio
    Supported by Film Center Serbia, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, the Bulgarian National Film Center

    Arif Jakup in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski 

    Andrija Kuzmanović in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimir Tagić

    Nikola Ristanovski in Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska 

    Rising Star:

    Marko Grabež inThe Wedding / Svadba (Croatia, Serbia)
    Directed by Igor Šeregi
    Produced by Eclectica
    Coproduced by Viktorija film
    Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), Creative Europe - MEDIA, HRT

    Arif Jakup in DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski 

    Jana Milosavljević in Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimir Tagić

    Lamija Salihović in TV series Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Timur Makarevic and The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina) by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

    Ana Marija Veselčić in God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Hana Jušić

    Best Director:
    Stefan Đorđević for Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Hana Jušić for God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
    Teona Strugar Mitevska for Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
    Vladimir Tagić for Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Georgi M. Unkovski for DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

    Best Script:

    Stefan Đorđević for Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Stefan Đorđević

    Hana Jušić for God Will Not Help / Bog neće pomoći (Croatia, Italy, Romania, Greece, France, Slovenia)
    Directed by Hana Jušić

    Nikola Ležaić for How Come It’s All Green Out There? / Kako je ovde tako zeleno? (Serbia, Croatia, Bulgaria)

    Goce Smilevski, Elma Tataragić and Teona Strugar Mitevska for Mother / Majka (North Macedonia, Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, India)
    Directed by Teona Strugar Mitevska 

    Georgi M. Unkovski for  DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski 

    Best Debut Film:

    Fantasy (Slovenia, North Macedonia)
    Directed by Kukla 
    Produced by December
    Coproduced by RTV Slovenija, Krug film, Gliser, 001Gustav Film, MB Grip, SNDKT, Instant
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, the North Macedonia Film Agency, Creative Europe – MEDIA

    Wind, Talk to Me / Vetre, pričaj sa mnom (Serbia, Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Stefan Đorđević

    Ida Who Sang So Badly Even the Dead Rose Up and Joined Her in Song / Ida, ki je pela tako grdo, da so še mrtvi vstali od mrtvih in zapeli z njo (Slovenia, Croatia)
    Directed by Ester Ivakič
    Produced by Temporama
    Coproduced by RTV SlovenijaGustav FilmFilm FactoryDinaridi Film
    Supported by the Slovenian Film Centre, technical support provided by FS Viba

    Yugo Florida (Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Bulgaria)
    Directed by Vladimir Tagić

    DJ Ahmet (North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)
    Directed by Georgi M. Unkovski 

    TV Series Awards:

    Best TV Series:
    Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)
    Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic
    Produced by Cobra Film Department, Radio Television of Serbia
    Coproduced by United Media, Forgrade

    Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Timur Makarevic
    Produced by SCCA/pro.ba

    Shame / Sram (Croatia)
    Directed by Jelena Gavrilovic
    Produced by CGM Films

    The Monster behind the Iron Curtain / Pošast za železno zaveso (Slovenia)
    Directed by Tomas Gorkic
    Produced by 666 Productions

    The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

    Best Leading Actress in a TV Series:

    Lejla Hakalović in Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Timur Makarevic

    Jana Jakopović in Shame / Sram (Croatia)
    Directed by Jelena Gavrilovic

    Nina Janković in Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)
    Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic

    Nataša Ninković in Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)
    Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic

    Snežana Vidović in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

    Best Leading Actor in a TV Series:

    Dragan Bjelogrlić in Black Sun / Senke nad Balkanom (Serbia)
    Directed by Dragan Bjelorglic

    Boris Ler in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

    Igor Skvarica in Komar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Timur Makarevic

    Borna Šimunek in Shame / Sram (Croatia)
    Directed by Jelena Gavrilovic

    Feđa Štukan in The Hollow / Kotlina (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
    Directed by Amra Baksic Camo and Danis Tanović

    Published in Montenegro

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