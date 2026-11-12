To Hold a Mountain to Be Released in USA

PODGORICA: The documentary To Hold a Mountain / Planina by Biljana Tutorov and Petar Glomazić will be released in theatres across the United States starting 16 December 2026, by Submarine Deluxe. It will also be available on HBO and HBO Max from January 2027.

The first American screening of the film is scheduled at the Film Forum cinema in New York, after which the film will be shown in other American cities.

To Hold a Mountain / Planina, which has been selected as Montenegro’s official candidate for the 99th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards in the Best International Feature Film category, is a coproduction between Montenegro, Serbia, France, Belgium, Slovenia, and Croatia.

It was produced by Ardor Films d.o.o. (Montenegro) and Wake Up Films (Serbia), in coproduction with Les Films de l'œil sauvage, Stenola Productions, Kinematograf, and Cvinger Film, having Cut-Up d.o.o as associate producers.

The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary, followed by the Grand Prix Award at the Millennium Docs Against Gravity, the Grand Jury Award and Best Director of a Documentary Feature at the RiverRun IFF, the Jury Award for Best Documentary at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul IFF, the Heart of Sarajevo for Best Feature Documentary Film at the Sarajevo Film Festival, and the Audience Award and the Dandelion Award for best film in the Regional Competition of the 17th Underhill Fest.