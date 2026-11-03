CIRCLE Fiction Orbit Incubator 2026 Wraps in Montenegro

Dedicated to women and gender-expansive filmmakers developing their second to fourth features, the event offers holistic project development led by award-winning producer Bianca Oana alongside industry experts.
Dea Kulumbegashvili gave a keynote session.
Selected by Suzy Gillet, Jelena Mišeljić, and Ivana Mladenović under heads of programme Biljana Tutorov and Brigid O’Shea, the initiative is co-funded by Creative Europe MEDIA and organised under Eurimages patronage by Wake Up Films.
CIRCLE Fiction Orbit 2026 Selected Projects:
Por Este Arroios Acima (Portugal)
Directed by Leonor Bettencourt Loureiro
Nutsa.Love (Georgia)
Directed by Irine Jordania
Produced by Elene Margvelashvili (Parachute Films, https://www.parachutefilms.ge/)
Premier Souffle (the Netherlands, France)
Directed by Sabine Lubbe Bakker
Leech (Montenegro, North Macedonia, Greece)
Directed by Katarina Bulajić
Produced by Ana Vujadinovic Tomic (Giggling Goat Production)
Coproduced by Krug Film, Homemade Films
Soloist (Poland)
Directed by Marta Prus