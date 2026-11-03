CIRCLE Fiction Orbit Incubator 2026 Wraps in Montenegro

HERCEG NOVI: The CIRCLE Training Initiative wrapped its third CIRCLE Fiction Orbit incubator in Herceg Novi, Montenegro, on 1 November 2026. The participants of the five selected projects, who took part in the seven-day retreat, come from countries including Montenegro and Georgia.

Dedicated to women and gender-expansive filmmakers developing their second to fourth features, the event offers holistic project development led by award-winning producer Bianca Oana alongside industry experts.

Dea Kulumbegashvili gave a keynote session.

Selected by Suzy Gillet, Jelena Mišeljić, and Ivana Mladenović under heads of programme Biljana Tutorov and Brigid O’Shea, the initiative is co-funded by Creative Europe MEDIA and organised under Eurimages patronage by Wake Up Films.

CIRCLE Fiction Orbit 2026 Selected Projects:

Por Este Arroios Acima (Portugal)

Directed by Leonor Bettencourt Loureiro

Nutsa.Love (Georgia)

Directed by Irine Jordania

Produced by Elene Margvelashvili (Parachute Films, https://www.parachutefilms.ge/)

Premier Souffle (the Netherlands, France)

Directed by Sabine Lubbe Bakker

Leech (Montenegro, North Macedonia, Greece)

Directed by Katarina Bulajić

Produced by Ana Vujadinovic Tomic (Giggling Goat Production)

Coproduced by Krug Film, Homemade Films

Soloist (Poland)

Directed by Marta Prus