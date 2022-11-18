FESTIVALS: EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival 2022 Honours Jerzy Skolimowski and Andrzej Seweryn

TORUN: The 30th edition of the EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival (12 – 19 November 2022) is presenting Andrzej Seweryn with the Award for Outstanding Achievements in the Art of Acting and Jerzy Skolimowski with the Marshal of the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region Film Award 2022.

The festival is also presenting Stephen H. Burum with the Lifetime Achievement Award, Baz Luhrmann with the Special Award for Outstanding Director, Sam Mendes with the Krzysztof Kieslowski Award for Director, Alex Gibney for Outstanding Achievement in Documentary Filmmaking, Sarah Greenwood with the Special Award for Production Design, Vance Burberry and Joseph Kahn with Awards for Achievements in the Field of Music Videos, and Ulrike Ottinger for Avant-garde Achievements in Film.

Twelve feature films are running in the main competition and the festival is also organising, as usual, competitions for Polish films, Film and art school etudes, documentaries, debut films, TV series, music videos, as well as the European Funds in Focus Competition.

The EnergaCAMERIMAGE Festival is held under the Honourary Patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, and it is co-financed by the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of the Republic of Poland, the City of Toruń, the Kujawsko-Pomorskie Region and the Polish Film Institute.