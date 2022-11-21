FNE Film Meets Games: CD Projekt Red Brings Witcher 3 to Next Gen Consoles and Remakes Original Game

WARSAW: Poland’s CD Projekt Red has announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be released in December 2022 on a new generation of consoles including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC. The news comes after an announcement that the first Witcher game will be remade using the Unreal Engine 5 technology to celebrate the title’s 15th anniversary.

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available for purchase digitally and it will feature all free DLCs released to date, as well as major expansions Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine. Moreover, a free next-gen update will be available for everyone who owns any release of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical edition will be released following the initial digital rollout, with a specific date to be announced at a later time.

The news on the game's latest development comes after CD Projekt Red announced on 26 October 2022 that The Witcher Remake is currently in the works. The remake will be a modern reimagining of 2007’s The Witcher, the first game in CD Projekt Red’s acclaimed RPG trilogy. The title will be built from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5 technology, and it will use the toolset that CDPR is creating for the new Witcher saga.

The Unreal Engine computer game engine is produced by Epic Games. Originally used in first-person shooter games, over time it also began to be used in other genres of computer games, and its 5th edition made a splash in the filmmaking world in 2019, when the creators of The Mandalorian Disney+ series showcased its full technological use in films, creating stunning 3D effects. The Witcher remake project is currently in the early stages of development at Fool’s Theory, a Polish game development studio specialised in role-playing games.

“The Witcher is where it all started for us as it was the first game we made. Going back and remaking it for the next generation of gamers it feels just as big, if not bigger”, said Adam Badowski, Head of CD Projekt Red. “Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait”, he adds.