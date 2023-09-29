FESTIVALS: Heart of Europe International Television Festival 2023 Announces Winners

WARSAW: The winners of the 3rd edition of Heart of Europe International Television Festival were announced in Warsaw on 28 September 2023. The festival organised by the Polish Television ( TVP , 25 – 28 September 2023) also hosted the 2nd edition of the Heart of Europe Forum.

A total of 28 productions were shortlisted from among over 80 entries from 14 CEE broadcasters for awards in the 3rd edition of the Heart of Europe International Television Festival.

The nominated projects are available for streaming on heartofeurope.tvp.pl platform in their original language with English subtititles from 25 September to 25 October 2023.

Two projects from the Czech Republic and one from Poland won awards in the 2nd edition of the Heart of Europe Forum, which was held within the festival.

The 2nd edition of the Heart of Europe Forum showcased 27 projects selected from among 130 submissions in three categories: Feature Film, Series and Documentary. The projects pitched at the Forum originate from Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine and Georgia.

Apart from the pitching sessions, the Heart of Europe Forum featured panel discussions on strategies for broadcaster distribution in CEE, challenges and opportunities in using AI for audiovisual content creation, and the potential for supporting young talents by public broadcasters.

HEART OF EUROPE INTERNATIONAL TELEVISION FESTIVAL 2023 WINNERS:

Film & Series:

First Prize:

Volga (Czech Republic)

Second Prize:

March 1968 (Poland)

Special Mention:

Legend During the Lifetime (Estonia)

Documentary:

First Prize:

Paying a Visit to Fortuna (Hungary, Croatia)

Second Prize:

War Correspondents (Czech Republic)

Short Documentary:

First Prize:

Military Chaplains. Faith at War (Ukraine)

Second Prize:

My Emigrant – Elena (Slovakia)

Children & Youth:

First Prize:

N16 (Lithuania)

Second Prize:

The Secret of Mr. M (Czech Republic)

Special Mention:

Čeky’s Music Lab (Slovakia)

Digital:

First Prize:

How Was Your Day at School? (Czech Republic)

Second Prize:

The Brave Fairy Tales (Ukraine)

Entertainment:

First Prize:

Petöfi Lifetime Achievement – Music Award Gala (Hungary)

Second Prize:

Camper (Poland)

Special Prizes from the TVP Board:

Polskie Biesiady (Poland)

Moth Hunting (Poland)

HEART OF EUROPE FORUM WINNERS:

Feature Film:

Why God Doesn’t Play with Time (Poland)

Pitched by Dagmara Brodziak and Michał Krzywicki

Series:

Frontwards (Czech Republic)

Pitched by Michal Kollár and Lukáš Sigmund

Documentary:

Dakar Sistaz (Czech Republic)

Pitched by Zuzana Kučerová