FNE Oscar Watch 2024: Poland Selects The Peasants as Oscar Candidate

WARSAW: The Peasants / Chłopi directed by DK Welchman (aka Dorota Kobiela) and Hugh Welchman has been selected as Poland’s candidate for the 96th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Poland, Lithuania and Serbia.

Produced in the same painting technique as used for Loving Vincent, the Welchmans’ new project is based upon the Nobel prize winning novel by Władysław Reymont and tells the story of a young woman determined to forge her own path within the confines of a late 19th century Polish village.

The Peasants had its world premiere in the Special Presentations section of the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

The cast includes Kamila Urzędowska, Robert Gulaczyk, Mirosław Baka, Andrzej Konopka, Ewa Kasprzyk and Sonia Mietielica.

Piotr Dominiak headed the Painting Animation team.

The film was produced by Breakthru Films and coproduced by Digitalkraft, Art Shot, Breakthru Productions, Canal+, National Culture Center, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury and SKP Ślusarek Kubiak Pieczyk, with support from the Polish Film Institute, BGG Management, Steve Muench and Sita Saviolo, Jeffrey & Laurie Ubben, the Lithuanian Film Center and Film Center Serbia.

The shortlist in the Best International Feature Film category will be announced on 21 December 2023, the nominees will be known on 23 January 2024 and the 96th Academy Awards will be held on 10 March 2024.