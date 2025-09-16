FNE at Gdynia 2025: Lineup of 50th Anniversary Polish Film Festival in Gdynia

GDYNIA: Films by Agnieszka Holland, Wojciech Smarzovski, and Piotr Domalewski are among the titles selected for the main competition of the Polish Film Festival ( PFF ) in Gdynia. The most important festival for domestic films in Poland celebrates half a century from 22 to 27 September 2025.

The Short Film Competition, and the second edition of the Perspectives Competition also announced their selection. The programme includes documentaries and children programmes, Special Screenings, and the third edition of the Big Five event, among others.

The traditional industry segment is divided in three segments: industry debates and discussion panels, consultations, and networking.

The 50th anniversary will be marked by various events, including the „50 for 50” project, with 34 cities, including Gdańsk, Warsaw, Kraków, Sejny, and Hrubieszów, hosting reviews of the films selected for the current edition of the festival.

Main Competition:

Brother / Brat (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Sobieszczanski

Produced by Apple Film Production

Coproduced by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, the Gdansk Film Fund, ORKA Postproduction Studio, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, Moloko Film

Chopin, a Sonata in Paris / Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)

Directed by Michal Kwieczinski

Produced by Akson Studio

Coproduced by Polish Television, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, EC1 Łódź, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, the Chopin Institute, Silesia Film

Supported by the Polish Film Institute and from the funds of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

Clarinet / Klarnet (Poland)

Directed by Tola Jasionowska

Produced by Evolutionary Pictures

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)

Directed by Agnieszka Holland

Produced by Marlene Film Production

Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ Polska, Barrandov Studio, Czech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon

Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio

Home Sweet Home (Poland)

Directed by Wojchiech Smarzovski

Produced by Lucky Bob

Coproduced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Max Welt, Atlas Sztuki, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe (https://grupamoderator.pl/aktualnosci/studio-filmowe), Polwell, dFlights, Amor Vacui Films, Bravia Logistyka, Szymon Murawski, HelpClinic, POL-DROG

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund

LARP (Poland)

Directed by Kordian Kadziela

Produced by TFP (https://www.t-f-p.pl/)

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Life for Beginners / Zycie dla poczatkujacych (Poland)

Directed by Pawel Podolski

Produced by Autograf Karol Wozbinski

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

No Ghosts on Good Street / Nie ma duchow w Mieskaniu na Dobrej (Poland)

Directed by Emi Buchwald

Produced by Studio Munka

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fireplace, Fixafilm, Dreamsound

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Operation Pope / Zamach na Papieza (Poland)

Directed by Wladyslaw Pasikowski

Produced by Wonder Films

Coproduced by Podkarpacki Regionalny Fundusz Filmowy, Podkarpacka Komisja Filmowa, the Podkarpackie Voivodeship

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Permit / Capo (Poland)

Directed by Robert Kwilman

Produced by Nonoto Film Cooperative

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Photosensitive / Swiatloczula (Poland)

Directed by Tadeusz Sliwa

Produced by Wonder Films

Coproduced by the Polish Television

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Territory / Terytorium (Poland)

Directed by Bartosz Paduch

Produced by Under Ski Tower

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)

Directed by Piotr Domalewski

Produced by Aurum Film

Coproduced by the Masovian Culture Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Masovian Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall, Creative Europe - MEDIA

The Great Warsaw Race / Wielka Warszawska (Poland)

Directed by Bartlomiej Ignaciuk

Produced by MTL MaxFilm

Coproduced by Artrama

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund

Three Loves / Trzy milosci (Poland)

Directed by Lukasz Gregorzek

Produced by Koskino Film Production

Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fixafilm (fixafilm.pl), Z POST, No Problemo Music, Werakamera

Supported by the Polish Film Institute

Vinci 2 (Poland)

Directed by Juliusz Machulski

Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Fabularnych i Dokumentalnych

Coproduced by Axi Immo Group, JP Media, TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe

Supported by the Krakow Film Commission, the Polish Film Institute