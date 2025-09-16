FNE at Gdynia 2025: Lineup of 50th Anniversary Polish Film Festival in Gdynia

The Short Film Competition, and the second edition of the Perspectives Competition also announced their selection. The programme includes documentaries and children programmes, Special Screenings, and the third edition of the Big Five event, among others.
The traditional industry segment is divided in three segments: industry debates and discussion panels, consultations, and networking.
The 50th anniversary will be marked by various events, including the „50 for 50” project, with 34 cities, including Gdańsk, Warsaw, Kraków, Sejny, and Hrubieszów, hosting reviews of the films selected for the current edition of the festival.
Main Competition:
Brother / Brat (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Sobieszczanski
Produced by Apple Film Production
Coproduced by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, the Gdansk Film Fund, ORKA Postproduction Studio, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, Moloko Film
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris / Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
Directed by Michal Kwieczinski
Produced by Akson Studio
Coproduced by Polish Television, Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, EC1 Łódź, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, the Chopin Institute, Silesia Film
Supported by the Polish Film Institute and from the funds of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage
Clarinet / Klarnet (Poland)
Directed by Tola Jasionowska
Produced by Evolutionary Pictures
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
Directed by Agnieszka Holland
Produced by Marlene Film Production
Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television, the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ Polska, Barrandov Studio, Czech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon
Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio
Home Sweet Home (Poland)
Directed by Wojchiech Smarzovski
Produced by Lucky Bob
Coproduced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Max Welt, Atlas Sztuki, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe (https://grupamoderator.pl/aktualnosci/studio-filmowe), Polwell, dFlights, Amor Vacui Films, Bravia Logistyka, Szymon Murawski, HelpClinic, POL-DROG
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund
LARP (Poland)
Directed by Kordian Kadziela
Produced by TFP (https://www.t-f-p.pl/)
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Life for Beginners / Zycie dla poczatkujacych (Poland)
Directed by Pawel Podolski
Produced by Autograf Karol Wozbinski
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
No Ghosts on Good Street / Nie ma duchow w Mieskaniu na Dobrej (Poland)
Directed by Emi Buchwald
Produced by Studio Munka
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fireplace, Fixafilm, Dreamsound
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Operation Pope / Zamach na Papieza (Poland)
Directed by Wladyslaw Pasikowski
Produced by Wonder Films
Coproduced by Podkarpacki Regionalny Fundusz Filmowy, Podkarpacka Komisja Filmowa, the Podkarpackie Voivodeship
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Permit / Capo (Poland)
Directed by Robert Kwilman
Produced by Nonoto Film Cooperative
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Photosensitive / Swiatloczula (Poland)
Directed by Tadeusz Sliwa
Produced by Wonder Films
Coproduced by the Polish Television
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Territory / Terytorium (Poland)
Directed by Bartosz Paduch
Produced by Under Ski Tower
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
Directed by Piotr Domalewski
Produced by Aurum Film
Coproduced by the Masovian Culture Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Masovian Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall, Creative Europe - MEDIA
The Great Warsaw Race / Wielka Warszawska (Poland)
Directed by Bartlomiej Ignaciuk
Produced by MTL MaxFilm
Coproduced by Artrama
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund
Three Loves / Trzy milosci (Poland)
Directed by Lukasz Gregorzek
Produced by Koskino Film Production
Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fixafilm (fixafilm.pl), Z POST, No Problemo Music, Werakamera
Supported by the Polish Film Institute
Vinci 2 (Poland)
Directed by Juliusz Machulski
Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Fabularnych i Dokumentalnych
Coproduced by Axi Immo Group, JP Media, TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
Supported by the Krakow Film Commission, the Polish Film Institute