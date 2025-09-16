16-09-2025

FNE at Gdynia 2025: Lineup of 50th Anniversary Polish Film Festival in Gdynia

    GDYNIA: Films by Agnieszka Holland,  Wojciech Smarzovski, and Piotr Domalewski are among the titles selected for the main competition of the Polish Film Festival (PFF) in Gdynia. The most important festival for domestic films in Poland celebrates half a century from 22 to 27 September 2025.

    The Short Film Competition, and the second edition of the Perspectives Competition also announced their selection. The programme includes documentaries and children programmes, Special Screenings, and the third edition of the Big Five event, among others.

    The traditional industry segment is divided in three segments: industry debates and discussion panels, consultations, and networking.

    The 50th anniversary will be marked by various events, including the „50 for 50” project, with 34 cities, including Gdańsk, Warsaw, Kraków, Sejny, and Hrubieszów, hosting reviews of the films selected for the current edition of the festival.

    Main Competition:

    Brother / Brat (Poland)
    Directed by Maciej Sobieszczanski
    Produced by Apple Film Production
    Coproduced by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, the Gdansk Film Fund, ORKA Postproduction StudioWytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych, Moloko Film

    Chopin, a Sonata in Paris / Chopin, Chopin! (Poland)
    Directed by Michal Kwieczinski
    Produced by Akson Studio
    Coproduced by Polish Television,  Wytwórnia Filmów Dokumentalnych i Fabularnych,  Canal+ Polska, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe, EC1 Łódź, Mazowiecki Instytut Kultury, the Chopin Institute, Silesia Film
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute and from the funds of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage

    Clarinet / Klarnet (Poland)
    Directed by Tola Jasionowska
    Produced by Evolutionary Pictures
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Franz (Czech Republic, UK, Germany, France, Poland)
    Directed by Agnieszka Holland
    Produced by Marlene Film Production
    Coproduced by Metro Films, X Filme Creative Pool, the Polish Television,  the Czech Television, ZDF/ARTE, Canal+ Polska, Barrandov Studio, Czech Anglo Productions, BAC Films, NeoSynCon
    Supported by Eurimages, the Polish Film Institute, the Czech Audiovisual Fund, the Prague Audiovisual Fund, the Czech Ministry of Environment, the regional film offices of the Pilsen and Ústí Labem regions, Medienboard Berlin – Brandenburg, Volapuk, Bluetech, CPP Vienna Insurance Group, New Motion, SProAlfa, Quadrio

    Home Sweet Home (Poland)
    Directed by Wojchiech Smarzovski
    Produced by Lucky Bob
    Coproduced by TVN Warner Bros. Discovery, Max Welt, Atlas Sztuki, Grupa Moderator Studio Filmowe (https://grupamoderator.pl/aktualnosci/studio-filmowe), Polwell, dFlights, Amor Vacui Films, Bravia Logistyka, Szymon Murawski, HelpClinic, POL-DROG
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund

    LARP (Poland)
    Directed by Kordian Kadziela
    Produced by TFP (https://www.t-f-p.pl/)
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Dolnośląskie Centrum Filmowe
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Life for Beginners / Zycie dla poczatkujacych (Poland)
    Directed by Pawel Podolski
    Produced by Autograf Karol Wozbinski
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    No Ghosts on Good Street / Nie ma duchow w Mieskaniu na Dobrej (Poland)
    Directed by Emi Buchwald
    Produced by Studio Munka
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fireplace, Fixafilm, Dreamsound
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Operation Pope / Zamach na Papieza (Poland)
    Directed by Wladyslaw Pasikowski
    Produced by Wonder Films
    Coproduced by Podkarpacki Regionalny Fundusz Filmowy, Podkarpacka Komisja Filmowa, the Podkarpackie Voivodeship
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Permit / Capo (Poland)
    Directed by Robert Kwilman
    Produced by Nonoto Film Cooperative
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Photosensitive / Swiatloczula (Poland)
    Directed by Tadeusz Sliwa
    Produced by Wonder Films
    Coproduced by the Polish Television
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Territory / Terytorium (Poland)
    Directed by Bartosz Paduch
    Produced by Under Ski Tower
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    The Altar Boys / Ministranci (Poland)
    Directed by Piotr Domalewski
    Produced by Aurum Film
    Coproduced by the Masovian Culture Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Masovian Voivodeship, the Warsaw City Hall, Creative Europe - MEDIA

    The Great Warsaw Race / Wielka Warszawska (Poland)
    Directed by Bartlomiej Ignaciuk
    Produced by MTL MaxFilm
    Coproduced by Artrama
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund

    Three Loves / Trzy milosci (Poland)
    Directed by Lukasz Gregorzek
    Produced by Koskino Film Production
    Coproduced by Canal+ Polska, the Mazovia and Warsaw Film Fund, Fixafilm (fixafilm.pl), Z POST, No Problemo Music, Werakamera
    Supported by the Polish Film Institute

    Vinci 2 (Poland)
    Directed by Juliusz Machulski
    Produced by Wytwórnia Filmów Fabularnych i Dokumentalnych
    Coproduced by Axi Immo Group, JP Media, TVN Warner Bros. Discovery,  Krakowskie Biuro Festiwalowe
    Supported by the Krakow Film Commission, the Polish Film Institute

